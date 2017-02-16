Knee surgery is becoming more and more common in Gaelic Games, with knee operations now accounting for 35.5% of all claims on the Assocation's Injury Benefit Fund.

2,243 of the 6,290 claims in 2016 were for knee operations, followed by 670 shoulder surgeries (10.6%) and 562 ankle ops (8.9%), reports the Irish Examiner.

The proportion of claims based on knee injuries has risen 5% on last year and 21% since 2007. Footballers make up the vast bulk of the claimants but hurling knee injuries more than doubled last year to 111 claims.

Concern over an epidemic of hip problems has eased slightly since a sharp rise in 2013-14. There was a slight rise in 2016 to 245 cases, still significantly down on the 2014 peak of 381.

The introduction of compulsory gumshields in Gaelic football and faceguards in hurling have coincided with almost 50% drops in dental claims in both codes since 2011.