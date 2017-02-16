Laois and Carlow are to bring separate motions before Congress, proposing alternative football championship structures to the one put forward by central council where the existing All-Ireland quarter-finals will be replaced with a round-robin series.

The latter format will comprise eight teams (two groups of four), but Laois are proposing that it should be introduced for the 16 counties in the first round of the qualifiers. The 16 would then be divided into four groups, with the top two in each section progressing to the quarter-finals.

Speaking further on their proposal, which aims to complete the round-robin by the third weekend in June, Laois secretary Niall Handy told the Irish Independent: "The three round-robin games would be played over successive weekends so it's not as if they would cause delays.

"We feel that giving counties who don't reach their provincial semi-finals a minimum of three extra games would be a big help to them.

"Counties who get to the last eight already have played a number of games, but counties who lose early on in the provincial championships are guaranteed only one more outing. They are the ones who need more games after having put in so much effort and training."

Carlow's plan would see all provincial semi-finals played by the third weekend in June, with the finals completed by the second, rather than the third weekend in July.

This they feel would guarantee counties an average of two or three extra weeks for club games in the summer.

The GAA's Annual Congress will take place at Croke Park on 24/25 February.