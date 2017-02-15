Davy Fitzgerald got his Allianz League campaign with Wexford off to a winning start but the All-Ireland winner has asked fans to keep the faith for the tough days that are sure to come.

The Slaneysiders overturned a seven-point deficit against Limerick on Sunday to record a 1-14 to 0-14 win at Wexford Park.

That win showed character and was met by what the ex-Clare goalkeeper called a “phenomenal” response from another bumper crowd.

“It’s a bit different than what I’m used to. It was good,” Fitzgerald told RTÉ 2fm’s Game On.

“I can tell they are crying out for success and all I’ve asked is [for them] to be patient.

“It’s not going to happen straight away. I still think we’ll get a beating or two on the road but I think we’ll get more consistent and we will improve.

“It was phenomenal at the end of the game, the supporters"

“The lads have worked extremely hard but they know they have a lot more to do, we are not fooled. We are not thinking we have turned a corner.

“It was phenomenal at the end of the game, the supporters.

“Please God, they’ll stay like that because it actually helped us get over the line, it was brilliant. They were phenomenal and the players responded to them, without a shadow of a doubt.

“That’s what I want to say to them, to just stick with it and see what happens, in good days and in bad days because if you get negative the players will feel it on the field themselves.”

Galway began their campaign with a huge win over Offaly in Tullamore. Fitzgerald knows that Sunday's trip to Pearse Park will pose a serious question for his players.

“It might just come a small bit early," he added. "They knocked in six goals and 23 points against Offaly. They’re a phenomenal outfit, they are very well coached.

“It’s a big one for us, but what we’ve got to try and do is go up and compete. I don’t think many people will give us a chance of victory up there but certainly we’ll go up, compete and let’s see how we get on.

“That will be a massive test, they are in the top two or three teams in the country.”

Listen to live coverage of Laois v Offaly & Cork v Dublin this weekend on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport Extra from 7pm