IT Carlow have made the Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals for the first time after a surprise 4-16 to 0-23 victory over University of Limerick today.

DJ Carey's team scored goals through Martin Kavanagh, Mark Russell and Jack Fagan to take a 3-07 to 0-12 half-time lead before Chris Bolger's strike (below) secured the impressive win late on.

Despite Brian Lohan's side playing at home and possessing such star names as Tipperary All-Ireland winner John McGrath and former Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly of Clare they couldn't find the goals they needed to reel in the visitors.

IT Carlow now face UCC in the semi-finals on Friday February 24.