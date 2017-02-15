Mayo's attacking options for season ahead have been dealt a blow with the news that talented forward Alan Freeman has left the squad.

Freeman told manager Stephen Rochford of his decision on Sunday last.

Due to work commitments, "Alan can’t commit right now to being part of the Mayo squad,” Rochford told the Mayo News.

“But I’ve always said that the panel remains open-ended and who knows what might happen in the future."

Freeman did start in Mayo's opening league encounter with Monaghan and was due to start against the Kingdom last weekend. However, he was replaced by Andy Moran before the throw-in.

Ahead of the clash with Roscommon on Sunday week, Mayo management are hopeful that Aidan O'Shea, Brendan Harrison and Conor Loftus will be back in contention for a place in the match-day squad.

The trio have yet to start a game for the county this year.