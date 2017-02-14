Mary Immaculate 4-18 NUIG 1-16

Holders Mary Immaculate College stormed into the last four of the Independent.ie Fitzgibbon Cup, while UCC also reached the semi-finals with a powerful finish against underdogs DCU.

Aaron Gillane was the scorer in chief for Mary I, scoring 2-10 as the hurlers of NUIG were defeated by 11 points at the MICL Grounds.

NUIG, the finals weekend hosts, were heavily reliant on Gerry Hennelly’s free-taking to remain in touch and they were six points behind at half-time – 2-11 to 0-11.

Gillane, a member of Limerick’s extended winter training panel, struck for eight points in the first half and plundered two goals after the interval as Mary I asserted their dominance.

Cork senior Luke Meade and Tadhg Gallagher were also among the goals as the holders coasted to victory.

They will now face either Limerick IT or UCD in the last four.

Scorers for Mary I: Aaron Gillane 2-10 (4fs, 2 65s), Luke Meade 1-2, Tadhg Gallagher 1-0, Michael O’Neill 0-3, Darragh O’Donovan 0-2, Thomas Monaghan 0-1.

Scorers for NUIG: Gerry Hennelly 0-9 (6fs, 1 65), Gearoid Loughnane 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-3 (1f, 1 sl), Conor Cleary (f), Ian Fox, Oisin Donnellan and Sam Conlon 0-1 each.

Mary I: Ciaran Barrett (Tipperary); David Sweeney (Tipperary), Richie English (Limerick), Eoin Quirke (capt. – Clare); Conor Twomey (Cork), Ronan Maher (Tipperary), Alan Flynn (Tipperary); Colm Galvin (Clare), Stephen Cahill (Tipperary); Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick), Michael O’Neill (Clare), Aaron Gillane (Limerick); Tadhg Gallagher (Tipperary), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Luke Meade (Cork).

Subs: Thomas Monaghan (Galway) for Gallagher (39), Thomas Grimes (Limerick) for Gillane (45), Colm Stapleton (Laois) for Twomey (49), Tim O’Mahony (Cork) for Lynch (51), Paul O’Connell (Clare) for O’Donovan (55).

NUIG: Cathal Tuohy (Galway); Conor Ryan (Tipperary), Ger Fennelly (Tipperary), Ger Forde (Galway); Shane Moloney (Galway), Conor Cleary (capt. – Clare), Mike Connelly (Galway); Ian Fox (Galway), Oisin Donnellan (Clare); Gearoid Loughnane (Galway), Kevin McHugo (Galway), Conor Whelan (Galway); Gerry Hennelly (Galway), Sam Conlon (Tipperary), Aiden Helebert (Galway).

Subs: Niall Mitchell (Westmeath) for Helebert (39), Jack Commins (Galway) for McHugo (44), Conor Cosgrove (Galway) for Connelly (54), Stephen Barrett (Galway) for Loughnane (57).

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary).

UCC 1-18 DCU 0-16

In the day's other quarter-final, a late goal from Michael Breen sealed victory for hosts UCC as DCU's interest in the competition came to an end.

The game was nip-and-tuck throughout, level 0-11 each at the break and the Cork students held a slender one-point lead with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Waterford senior Patrick Curran was the main scoring threat for DCU, finishing with a tally of seven points, but it wasn't enough to cause an upset.

The home side finished with a flurry as points from Seamus Kennedy (2), Michael O’Halloran, and Mark O’Connor, before Breen’s goal wrapped things up at the Mardyke.