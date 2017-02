Joining presenter Damian Lawlor is former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham and former Dublin football star Ray Cosgrove who review all the weekend action in the Allianz National hurling & football Leagues and discuss the latest stories.

We hear from present managers Kevin McStay and Stephen Rochford as well as Derek McGrath.

Also on the programme are Tyrone U-21 football manager Fergal Logan and former Wexford hurling star Tom Dempsey.