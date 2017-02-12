Waterford hurling fans will no doubt be rejoicing after a first win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 2004, but manager Derek McGrath is playing down the significance of the achievement.

The Déise ran out one-point winners over the Black Amber in their Allianz League Division 1A clash on Sunday afternoon.

When asked for his assessment of the victory, McGrath told RTÉ Sport: "The honesty of endeavour from the lads from start to finish was very impressive.

"We are probably a little bit behind where we were last year but to see the honesty of our approach was heart-warming."

This wasn't a game that we targeted in terms of 'we must win' but to eke out a victory was anadded bonus.

Next up for the 2015 champions is a home date with the All-Ireland champions Tipperary next weekend, opponents that are well ahead of the pack ein hurling's pecking order, according to McGrath.

I was at the Tipp match (against Dublin) and they were seriously impressive, they are at a different level to everyone else at the moment," he revealed.

"That's not building them up.

It's exciting for us as a team that are trying to get little milestones along the way to be playing Tipperary next week.

It's a brilliant game for us and for the Waterford public.