Waterford hurling fans will no doubt be rejoicing after a first win over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park since 2004, but manager Derek McGrath is playing down the significance of the achievement.
The Déise ran out one-point winners over the Black Amber in their Allianz League Division 1A clash on Sunday afternoon.
When asked for his assessment of the victory, McGrath told RTÉ Sport: "The honesty of endeavour from the lads from start to finish was very impressive.
"We are probably a little bit behind where we were last year but to see the honesty of our approach was heart-warming."
This wasn't a game that we targeted in terms of 'we must win' but to eke out a victory was anadded bonus.
Next up for the 2015 champions is a home date with the All-Ireland champions Tipperary next weekend, opponents that are well ahead of the pack ein hurling's pecking order, according to McGrath.
I was at the Tipp match (against Dublin) and they were seriously impressive, they are at a different level to everyone else at the moment," he revealed.
"That's not building them up.
It's exciting for us as a team that are trying to get little milestones along the way to be playing Tipperary next week.
It's a brilliant game for us and for the Waterford public.