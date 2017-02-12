Home advantage counted for little in Allianz Division 4 as Wexford, London and Westmeath all won on the road.

The Exiles picked up a good win on the road when they defeated Carlow 2-15 to 0-16 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Two first-half goals paved the way for the win and led 11 points at the break, and despite losing Conor O’Neill and Anthony McDermot to red cards, they held on for the win.

Wexford manager Séamus McEneaney saw his side make it two wins from two with a two-point win over Leitrim at Carrick-on-Shannon.

It was nip and tuck throughout, and while the home side led by three at the break, PJ Banville's point in the 61st minute levelled matters at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada on 13 points apiece.

Banville, a scoring threat throughout, nudged them ahead while Ciarán Lyng and Eoghan Nolan sealed the win on a scoreline of 0-16 to 0-14.

Westmeath were comfortable nine-point winners over Limerick in front of 367 spectators at the Gaelic Grounds.

Ger Egan’s early penalty gave the Lake County a 1-04 to 0-01 lead from which they never looked like being caught.