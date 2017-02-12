Wexford 1-14 Limerick 0-14

Davy Fitzgerald has wasted no time in winning over the hearts of Wexford supporters as his side staged a dramatic second-half comeback to snatch a stunning three point victory over Limerick in there hugely Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game at Innovate Wexford Park.

Trailing by six points at the interval having played into the elements, the home side chipped away at the lead and Conor McDonald's 61st-minute goal turned the game in their favour, with the defence standing firm in the closing minutes as they repelled the Shannonsiders later surge.

Limerick were dominant through the opening five minutes hitting three quick points through Graeme Mulcahy, Peter Casey and a long Diarmuid Byrne free to lead 0-3 to 0-00, with Wexford having their opening score a Conor McDonald point one minute later following good David Redmond approach play.

With a strong wind behind them, John Kiely's side opened a 0-07 to 0-02 gap by the 15th minute as Seamus Hickey, Peter Casey, and Cian Lynch all found the target, with the Slaneysiders responding through Conor McDonald who scored all of his side's first half points, but still trailed 0-10 to 0-04 at the interval.

Two minutes into the second half, Wexford keeper Fanning pulled off an excellent save from full-forward David Dempsey, when a goal would have put the Shannonsiders out of sight.

Wexford still trailed 0-12 to 0-7 after 44 minutes minutes, but then hit a real purple patch between the 48th and 61st minute as they struck 1-06 without reply, the lead score coming through Lee Chin after sub Podge Doran brought the sides level, 0-12 each one minute earlier.

Then came the crucial breakthough nine minutes from the end. A huge Mark Fanning delivery broke in front of goal leaving Conor McDonald to control the ball before crashing a low shot to the net, a score that gave them the cushion to go on and achieve victory.

Wexford: M Fanning; E Moore, L Ryan, J Breen; S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe (0-1); S Murphy, A Maddock; A Nolan, D Redmond, B Carton; C McDonald (1-8, 0-4 frees, 0-1, 65), L Chin (0-2), P Morris. Subs: P Doran (0-2) for Maddock (41); H Kehoe (0-1) for Morris (47); J O’Connor for Carton (7).

Limerick: N Quaid; S Cahill, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Byrnes (0-1 free), D Hanon (0-1), S Hickey (0-1); P Browne (0-1), J Ryan; G Hegarty (0-1), C Lynch (0-1),K Hayes; P Casey (0-6, 0-3 frees), D Dempsey, G Mulcahy (0-1). Subs: J Fitzgibbon (0-1 free) for Ryan (44); A Dempsey for Hegarty (47); S O’Brien for Lynch (55); T Morrissey for Hayes (63); P Ryan Browne (64).

Referee: D Kirwan (Cork).