by John Graham

Monaghan 0-07 Cavan 0-07

A draw was probably a fair enough result to this low key Allianz Divison 1 affair, although Cavan will rue missed chances in Castleblayney.

Played in bitter conditions, this was a contest that never sprung to life in a disappointing, scrappy first half, with missed chances, turn overs and shots dropping short the order of the day.

Cavan were the more culpable in that regard, hitting six wides and dropping six short to Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan.

Eleven minutes had elapsed before the opening score, a point for Cavan by Seánie Johnston. Niall Clerkin put them two up after 17 minutes, but they really should have been further ahead as they were dominating possession and limiting the Farney with a well organised defence.

Monaghan eventually opened their account in the 23rd minute when Conor McManus pointed a free and in the following three minutes he registered two more, one from a free to put Monaghan in front for the first time.

By the short whistle though Cavan had equalised with a good point from Ciaran Brady to leave them all square at the break, 0-03 each.

Things improved somewhat in the second half with Monaghan firing over two quick fire points in the opening four minutes from Conor McManus and Kieran Hughes, Seanie Johnston replied for Cavan, but his effort was cancelled out by Conor McCarthy.

Another Seanie Johnston free kept the margin at the minimum before Fintan Kelly restored Monaghan to a two points lead in the 14th minute.

That though was to be Monaghan’s final score as Cavan fought back for points by substitute Conor Madden and Gearoid McKiernan to leave the sides level at the finish.

Monaghan: R Beggan, F Kelly 0-01, D Wylie, R Wylie, C Walshe, N McAdam, K Duffy, D Hughes, K Hughes 0-1, K O’Connell, S Carey, G Doogan, C McCarthy 0-01, T Kerr, C McManus 0-04 (3f).

Subs: D Malone for T Kerr (HT), R McAnespie for K O’Connell (HT), O Duffy for G Doogan (63), B McGinn for c McCarthy (63), J McCarron for S Carey (70 Black card).

Cavan: J Farrelly, F Reilly, P Faulkner, K Brady, M Reilly, C Moynagh, T Corr, K Clarke, N McKiernan, C Brady 0-01, D McVeety, G Smith, N Clerkin 0-01, G McKiernan 0-01, S Johnston 0-03 (3f) .

Subs: C Madden 0-01 for N McKiernan (20), N McDermott fprC Moynagh (20), S Murray for G Smith (35), P O’Connor for C Brady (51), R Diunne for T Corr (73).