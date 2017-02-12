Galway 6-23 Offaly 1-12

Galway went on a scoring spree to get their league campaign off to a flying start against a disappointing Offaly side at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

The game was over as a contest by half-time as Galway built up an interval lead of 4-09 to 1-08 despite playing against the stiff wind and all that remained to be decided was the margin of victory.

Galway continued to dominate with the wind behind them, with Offaly failing to score from play in the second-half, and the 6-23 to 1-12 full-time scoreline was fully deserved.