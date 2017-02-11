Dublin 0-10 Tyrone 1-07

Dublin's proud unbeaten run remains intact but only just after free-taker Dean Rock capped a stirring Croke Park fightback with a 74th-minute equalising point in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Jim Gavin's back-to-back All-Ireland champions fell five points down with nine minutes to go against a Tyrone side that netted through Aidan McCrory just minutes after Rock had missed a penalty.

But faced with the prospect of losing their near two-year unbeaten run in the league and Championship, which now stretches to 31 matches, the Dubs upped the ante with the final five points of the game to rescue a draw.

Rock scored three of those and finished with six points in total as the sides repeated their stalemate of two years ago when they last met in the league.

Tyrone finished with 14 men after Mark Bradley's 50th minute red card for a clash with Jonny Cooper while Tiernan McCann was black carded in the first-half.

Dublin were back at GAA headquarters four months - or 133 days to be exact - after beating Mayo there in the All-Ireland final replay to retain the Sam Maguire Cup.

But they faced an entirely different proposition as tactical Tyrone stuck to their defensive traditions and went with a counter attacking strategy that boiled the game down to a tense game of chess.

Tyrone, playing with the wind, led 0-05 to 0-03 at half-time and just about deserved the lead.

They defended with 15 inside their own 45-metre line at times when Dublin attacked and then sought to break forward at pace.

It was a carbon copy of the setup the McKenna Cup champions employed two years ago when they also drew with the Dubs.

Peter Harte and the excellent Niall Sludden hit a brace of points each in the first period here while Conor Meyler grabbed the other score.

Dublin dominated possession, as expected, so chances were few and far between for Tyrone and they were disappointed to kick seven first-half wides.

As for Dublin, two of their first-half points were scored by defenders, Philly McMahon and Cooper, which indicated how high up the field their backs were allowed to push up. Rock converted the other point from a free so none of their forwards score from play until Ciaran Kilkenny's 62nd minute point.

By then Dublin were in the midst of a stirring fight-back having fallen 1-07 to 0-05 down after 61 minutes.

McCrory's 47th minute goal, which came after a powerful run through the middle and good work by Declan McClure, and Sludden's third point soon after, opened up the big lead.

But the Dubs conjured their best football in those closing minutes and Brian Fenton was also on the mark with an inspiring score as they secured the point.

NEXT UP: Dublin head to Ballybofey to take on Donegal on Sunday, 26 February at 2pm. On the same afternoon, Tyrone host Cavan at Healy Park, with a 2.30pm throw-in.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, A McCrory (1-00), J McMahon; C Cavanagh, D McClure (0-01); C Meyler (0-01), N Sludden (0-03), P Harte (0-02, 0-02f); M Bradley, C McShane, D McCurry.

Subs: R Brennan for McCann black card, R O'Neill for Sludden (blood sub), S Cavanagh for McShane, J Monroe for McMahon, D Mulgrew for Meyler, C McCann for McCurry, P McNulty for McClure.

Dublin: S Cluxton; J Cooper (0-01), P McMahon (0-01), M Fitzsimons; J McCarthy, J Small, J McCaffrey; B Fenton (0-01), MD Macauley; C Basquel, C Kilkenny (0-01), N Scully; D Rock (0-06, 0-06f), E O'Gara, P Mannion.

Subs: E Lowndes for Basquel, K McManamon for Macauley, C Reddin for Mannion, D Byrne for McCaffrey, J Whelan for Small, D Daly for Cooper.

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)