Cork 0-21 Clare 1-11

Four points each from stand-in captain Alan Cadogan and debutant Shane Kingston earned Cork more league points than they claimed in the whole of 2016 as Clare were seen off at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Kieran Kingston’s side had shown signs of improvement in winning the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster Hurling League in January, but this defeat of the reigning league champions is more substantial proof of last year being put behind the Rebels.

The hosts played with incision in the first half, Daniel Kearney excellent at midfield and debutant Mark Coleman making his presence felt while Cadogan was a menace for the Clare defence.

Clare’s shooting sights weren’t calibrated in that opening half but they got a lifeline just before half-time as Podge Collins netted the rebound after Anthont Nash’s save from Tony Kelly and a comfortable Cork lead was now just two points, 0-8 to 1-6.

It could have been eradicated fully on the resumption as Clare were awarded a penalty when Collins was fouled, but Nash saved from Kelly and then kept out Aaron Shanagher’s rebound too.

From there, Cork pulled away in front of 5,752 paying customers, with Kearney’s two points bookending a five-point surge. Clare still threatened to test the Cork goal, but Colm Spillane and David Griffin both got in great blocks to ensure that they remained on top.

Two other players making their first starts, Luke Meade and Darragh Fitzgibbon, were on the scoresheet as Cork increased their advantage while Patrick Horgan scored a beautifully skilful point to go with his four frees.

Kelly kept carrying the fight to Cork, with four from him in the last ten minutes giving him six in all, but the outcome was decided long before the end.

NEXT WEEK: Cork are at home again as they welcome Dublin to Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night. Clare welcome Kilkenny to Cusack Park in Ennis on Sunday afternoon for a 2.00pm start.

CORK: Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Colm Spillane, David Griffin; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper (0-01), Daniel Kearney (0-02); Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-02), Séamus Harnedy (0-01), Shane Kingston (0-04); Alan Cadogan (0-04), Patrick Horgan (0-05, 0-04f), Luke Meade (0-02).

Subs: Chris O’Leary for Ellis (59), Robbie O’Flynn for Fitzgibbon (62), Lorcán McLoughlin for Cooper (68), Paul Haughney for Kearney (68), Dean Brosnan (0-01) for Kingston (70).

CLARE: Donal Tuohy; Séadna Morey, Cian Dillon, Jack Browne; Jamie Shanahan, Conor Cleary, Brendan Bugler; Shane Golden, Tony Kelly (0-6); John Conlon (0-1), Podge Collins (1-1), Cathal Malone; Aaron Shanagher (0-1), Shane O’Donnell, David Reidy (0-2f).

Subs: Jason McCarthy for Reidy (half-time), David Fitzgerald for Golden (46), Aaron Cunningham for Conlon (62).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).