Dublin 1-08 Tipperary 1-24

Croke Park continues to be a happy hunting ground for All-Ireland hurling champions Tipperary who returned to the venue and kick-started their Allianz hurling league campaign with a big win.

Seamus Callanan's 0-08 haul, a goal from Jason Forde - who hit 1-03 in total - and a Man of the Match display by Padraic Maher all added up to a comfortable win for Michael Ryan's side.

Aidan McCormack did his chances of regular inclusion no harm either with five points from corner-forward and a Round 2 win in Waterford next weekend will leave Tipp sitting pretty in Division 1A.

But it's a tricky situation for Dublin manager Ger Cunningham who cut a number of household names from his panel over winter and watched as his new look team was taken apart, particularly in the second-half.

A bad evening for the hosts was compounded by Shane Barrett's 70th minute dismissal for two yellow card offences.

Tipperary didn't participate in the Munster senior league pre-season competition and, perhaps as a result, took nearly 20 minutes to get into their stride.

Dublin, who played three games in the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup, moved 0-04 to 0-01 ahead thanks to points from Niall McMorrow, Oisin O'Rorke, Fionntan MacGibb and Donal Burke.

But McCormack's 19th minute point for Tipp was the first of five in a row from the Munster champions that put them in the driving seat.

McCormack, from the Thurles Sarsfields club, was excellent in the opening half and picked off three fine points from play, the third of which came on the stroke of half-time from out on the right wing.

Callanan, nominated for Player of the Year three years running, miscued an early point attempt in the rain sodden conditions but clipped over five first-half points from frees.

Dublin added just two points after running up that early lead and found themselves 0-11 to 0-06 down at the break.

They needed a strong second-half performance but with a young team containing three minors from 2016 - Burke, Paddy Smyth and Cian O'Sullivan - were easily put away by a superior Tipp force.

Dublin didn't score a point from open play in the second-half and registered just 1-02 in total in that period.

As for Tipp, they reeled off 1-10 without reply between the 39th and 58th minutes to put the game to bed long before full-time.

Forde's goal arrived in the 55th minute when he strode clear down the right and fired a low, hard shot beyond Gary Maguire in the Dublin goals.

Substitute Eamonn Dillon pilfered a goal for Dublin late on when he volleyed in at the far post after a ball across from the left by Burke.

NEXT WEEK: Dublin travel to Páirc Uí Rinn to take on Cork under lights on Saturday night. On Sunday, Tipperary are on the road again to face Waterford at Walsh Park, with a 2.00pm throw-in.

Tipperary: D Mooney; D Maher, J Barry, J O'Keeffe; T Hamill (0-01), R Maher, P Maher (0-02); B Maher, K Bergin (0-01); S O'Brien, J Forde (1-03), N McGrath (0-01); J O'Dwyer (0-01, 0-01f), S Callanan (0-08, 0-08f), A McCormack (0-05).

Subs: S Kennedy for R Maher (blood), M Cahill for O'Keeffe, S Curran (0-01) for O'Brien, N O'Meara (0-01) for Callanan 55, B Heffernan for R Maher, D Quinn for P Maher.

Dublin: G Maguire; S Barrett, E O'Donnell, P Smyth; C Crummey (0-01), L Rushe, S McGrath; B Quinn, N McMorrow (0-02); D Fox, R O'Dwyer, F MacGib (0-01); O O'Rorke (0-01), D Burke (0-03, 0-03f), C O'Sullivan.

Subs: J Madden for McGrath, E Dillon (1-00) for O'Sullivan, R McBride for Fox, C Conway for O'Rorke, A Quinn for MacGib.

Referee: P O'Dwyer (Carlow).