Slaughtneil 0-12 St Vincent's 0-10

Chrissy McKaigue was an unstoppable force for Slaughtneil who stunned St Vincent's to advance to the All-Ireland club football final for the second time in three years.

The Derry and Ulster champions were deserving winners and played with a collective spirit and team ethic that left a fancied St Vincent's outfit trailing in their wake.

Slaughtneil outscored the Dublin champions by seven points to four in a gripping second half in Pairc Esler and confidently played out the clock in the last few minutes, with Paul Bradley's injury-time free the insurance point.

McKaigue was an inspiration, out-playing and out-scoring Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly by four points to one, including three monster points with the wind in the second half.

He was immense, choosing his moments to drive forward, and just oozed determination in a performance of memorable quality.

Of all the victories they've managed in hurling and football in the last three years, this was perhaps Slaughtneil's finest moment.

St Vincent's lost their discipline in the last quarter with black cards for Brendan Egan and Cormac Diamond, while Connolly and Ger Brennan were also booked in that spell.

Connolly had spells at full-forward against Brendan Rodgers but mostly at centre half forward against Chrissy McKaigue.

He found both to be tough customers, and most of the scoring damage in the opening half was done by Mayo's Enda Varley who scored two points from play and converted two frees.

Christopher Bradley scored the opening point for Slaughtneil after four minutes but Vincent's had a good first quarter and led by 0-03 to 0-01, with Nathan Mullins and Connolly scoring from play.

An accomplished defensive spine has helped Slaughtneil to the top of the pile in Ulster, and they grew in confidence as they came to terms with Vincent's attacking strengths.

Chrissy McKaigue showed great leadership to surge forward, throwing off the tackles to shoot from 40m and his shot into a strong wind curled inside the far post.

The Dublin champions got a lot of men behind the ball forcing Slaughtneil to shoot from distance, which they did with mixed success.

Five first-half wides and Paul Bradley's poor 25m free which dropped short were tempered with Christopher Bradley's tremendous left-footed point to tie the scores at five points each.

Varley dropped the shoulder and his left-footed point edged Vincent's back in front, 0-06 to 0-05, at the break.

Slaughtneil outscored St Vincent's by five points to one in a 13-minute spell after the interval, McKaigue with two points and Christopher Bradley and Shane McGuigan also finding their range.

Vincent's go-to men were being bottled up by Slaughtneil's well-drilled defence but Gavin Burke found the space and accuracy to score twice with his left foot.

Vincent's carved out the game's only goal chance with Shane Carthy flicking the ball towards goal but goalkeeper Anton McMullan dived to his left to turn the ball round the post.

Varley pointed his only score of the second half but Vincent's couldn't get back on level terms. Slaughtneil confidently played out the clock and Paul Bradley's injury-time free was the insurance point to see them through to the St Patrick's decider.

Scorers for Slaughtneil – C McKaigue 0-04, C Bradley 0-03, Shane McGuigan 0-03 (2f), Paul Bradley 0-02 (2f)

Scorers for St Vincent's – E Varley 0-05 (2f), G Burke 0-02, D Connolly, N Mullins, S Carthy 0-01 each

Slaughtneil: A McMullan; F McEldowney, B Rodgers, K McKaigue; P McNeill, C McKaigue, K Feeney; Patsy Bradley, P Cassidy; Shane McGuigan, Paul Bradley, M McGrath; C Bradley, Se McGuigan, C O'Doherty

Subs: R Bradley for Se McGuigan (54), B McGuigan for K McKaigue (BC, 64)

St Vincent's: M Savage; M Concarr, J Curley, C Wilson; B Egan, G Brennan, Cameron Diamond; N Mullins, S Carthy; G Burke, D Connolly, Cormac Diamond; R Trainor, E Varley, T Quinn

Subs: A Martin for Trainor (46), J Feeney for Cormac Diamond (BC, 61), K Golden for Cameron Diamond (67), F Breathnach for Mullins (58), S McCusker for Egan (BC, 62)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)