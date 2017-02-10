RTÉ football analyst Colm O’Rourke believes that Dublin are well equipped to challenge for both the league and Championship this year, as they prepare to face Tyrone at Croke Park in the Allianz League.

The Dubs are searching for their third successive All-Ireland title and there had speculation that they could sacrifice the league this year to focus fully on the Championship.

However, the Dubs sauntered to a seven-point win in Cavan last weekend and ahead of the visit of Tyrone to Croke Park look as dangerous as ever.

O’Rourke admitted that he initially thought Dublin would take the league lightly this year, he no longer believes that is the case.

"A lot of Dublin players are frightened not to perform in case they lose their place"

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "I thought that Dublin might take it easy on the league this year because I felt for the last couple of years that when it came to September, Dublin had gone over the top a little bit.

"But they have such an array of talent that when they put on a player, they’re working so hard to stay in the team and that is forcing the level of performance from everyone.

"You only have to look at Niall Scully coming on last Sunday in the game against Cavan. He was one of the outstanding players on the pitch along with the likes of an old-timer like James McCarthy."

O’Rourke feels that the competition for place in the Dublin side is so intense, that players are can not afford to have an off-day.

"Maybe a lot of Dublin players are frightened not to perform in case they lose their place.

"Even with that smooth win last weekend, they were without the like of Flynn, Cooper, Brogan and O’Sullivan, not to mention the best player in the game, Diarmuid Connolly."

While O’Rourke has been impressed with everything he’s seen from Dublin thus far, the same can’t be said for the side they beat in last year’s All-Ireland final - Mayo.

Mayo face Kerry this weekend and need to bounce back immediately from a surprise 1-11 to 0-12 defeat against Monaghan at MacHale Park last weekend.

O’Rourke is not convinced that Stephen Rochford’s men can get anything from their trip to Tralee. "Mayo looked dreadful against Monaghan,” he said. “They were lacklustre and leaderless.

"Kerry went to Donegal and gave a superb performance.

"Any Kerry supporter who saw the likes of James O’Donoghue and Paul Geaney in action must have been heartened for summer campaign.

"Kerry seem to have got it right with introducing new talent. They’ve been sluggish in the league in the past but they’re up and running now and anything other than a Kerry win would be a turn up for the books."

