Tyrone will be without All Star midfielder Mattie Donnelly for Saturday’s Allianz League clash with Dublin at Croke Park.

Donnelly suffered his second head injury in seven months during last week’s defeat of Roscommon and left the field of play in the opening quarter.

Pádraig McNulty comes into the starting XV, while the other change to the team sees Niall Morgan return between the posts.

Tyrone team v Dublin: Niall Morgan, Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron, Tiernan McCann, Peter Harte, Jonathan Monroe, Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty, Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Declan McClure, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has decided to stick to a winning formula and has named an unchanged team for Sunday’s clash with neighbours Cavan in Castleblayney.

It will be the same fifteen that opening their Allianz League campaign with a 1-11 to 0-12 victory over Mayo in Castlebar last weekend.

Monaghan team v Cavan: Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Kieran Duffy, Neil McAdam, Colin Walshe; Darren Hughes, Kieran Hughes; Karl O'Connell, Shane Carey, Gavin Doogan; Conor McCarthy, Thomas Kerr, Conor McManus.

Sixmilebridge pair Jamie Shanahan and Cathal Malone will make their league debuts for Clare when they travel to Páirc Ui Rinn to take on Cork in the opening round of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Banner, now under the management Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor, also include Ballyea’s Tony Kelly after his heroics last week in the All-Ireland club semi-final and will captain the side on the night.

Shanahan will line out at wing-back while Cathal Malone joins John Conlon and Podge Collins in the half-forward line.

Clare team v Cork: Donal Tuohy, Jack Browne, Cian Dillon, Seadna Morey, Brendan Bugler, Conor Cleary, Jamie Shanahan, Shane Golden, Tony Kelly (c), John Conlon, Podge Collins, Cathal Malone, Aron Shanagher, David Reidy, Shane O’Donnell