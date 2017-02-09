Born in Zimbabwe but bred in the underage teams of Whitehall Colmcille, Eoghan O’Donnell is relishing the chance to go toe to toe with All-Ireland champions Tipperary at Croke Park.

Dublin open their Allianz League Division 1 campaign against the Premier County in the first of Saturday’s Headquarters double-header and O’Donnell believes the new-look Jacks will be keen to make their mark.

Much has been made of manager Ger Cunningham’s decision to opt for youth over experience, however, defender O’Donnell believes that the young guns are anxious to make an impact and will step up a level to take on Tipp.

“It has been difficult but there is nothing like giving a young lad a chance to step up and take it and that is exactly what has been done,” O’Donnell told RTÉ Sport.

“There are lads driving it on that you would never expect and they are never going to do that if you have some of the other well-known names [still involved].

“And where else would you want to be than playing against the All-Ireland champions in Croke Park.”

O’Donnell also believes that this year’s approach to the new season will also help them hit the ground running in this year’s league campaign as the emphasis at training has been on aesthetics rather than athletics.

“We feel prepared for it,” added O’Donnell. “We’ve done an awful lot of hurling work.

“Other years we’ve been focusing on the gym or running work, but this year we’ve been really, really emphasising the touch and striking hurling so there is no better place to show that off than Croke Park.

So how did a six-year old in Zimbabwe-born boy end up in the light blue jersey of Dublin?

“My parents worked for with a charity for ten years as teachers in Zimbabwe, so I moved back here when I was about six years old as I was born in Zimbabwe,” explained O’Donnell.

“We arrived home and a leaflet came in the door from Whitehall Colmcilles advertising a nursery was going on in the local park so up we went.

“I don’t think there is a game like hurling anywhere else in the world, it’s so fast and physical and aggressive, it’s just one of a kind really.”

