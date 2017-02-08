Holders UCD have advanced to the last four of the Sigerson Cup but DCU suffered a shock defeat to St Mary's in today's quarter-finals of the third-level football competiton.

An Ulster University Jordanstown side featuring Donegal inter-county stars Ryan McHugh and Paddy McBrearty and Tyrone's Mark Bradley were expected to pose a stiff test at home to UCD and there was just a point in at the break - UCD up 0-08 to 0-07.

However, the reigning champions ran riot in the second half, scoring a goal through Conor McCarthy as Dublin defenders Jack McCaffrey and Mick Fitzsimons helped to hold the hosts to just two more points in a comfortable 1-18 to 0-09 victory.



UCD will face UL or DIT in the semi-finals.

DCU are out however, after an extra-time defeat at home to St Mary's.

Roscommon's Enda Smith rattled the net twice for the favourites but Tyrone 2015 U21 winner Cathal McShane equalised late on to level at 2-10 to 1-13.

Brian Og McGilligan scored Mary's second goal early in extra-time and the visitors held on to win 2-14 to 2-13 and claim a notable scalp.

They will meet the winner of this evening's clash between IT Carlow and UCC (6pm) in the semi-finals on Friday February 17

UL play DIT in the final quarter-final at 2pm tomorrow.

RESULTS

UUJ 0-9 UCD 1-18, Jordanstown

DCU 2-13 St Mary's 2-14, DCU Sportsgrounds

