On Saturday we may just be seeing the strongest line-up ever in the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship semi-finals.

There are three former winners in the mix and the other outfit are riding the crest of an incredible wave to such an extent that it would be no surprise if they won.

First up at Pairc Esler at 2.0pm on Saturday is Slaughtneil of Derry against Dublin powerhouse St Vincent’s.

And throwing-in two hours later at the Gaelic Grounds is Corofin versus Dr Crokes - Galway up against Kerry.

Vins, Corofin and Crokes have six All-Irelands and 20 additional provincial championships between them - these are royalty of the club game.

The Dublin men won their first Andy Merrigan Cup way back in 1975 and they followed that more recently in 2008, when Pat Gilroy was player-manager, and 2014.

They have a team bristling with talent, including Diarmuid Connolly, arguably the best inter-county footballer over the past five years.

Corofin are the most recent winners of the pack, having climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand in 2015 playing a breathtaking style of football under current Mayo boss Stephen Rochford to bridge a 17-year gap.

At the tail end of last year came through a heavyweight Connacht title, beating defeated 2016 All-Ireland finalists Castlebar Mitchels and 2013 champions St Brigid’s.

Vins captain Diarmuid Connolly with the cup after their Leinster final win over Rhode

Dr Crokes’ only crown came in 1992 when Colm ‘Gooch' Cooper was a mascot for the team, but they’ve come agonisingly close since. They were Munster champions in 2011/’12, ’12/’13 and ’13/’14 and pushed the mighty Crossmaglen Rangers to an All-Ireland final replay in 2007.

Once again they’re led by the veteran but still wildly talented Cooper and he’s being helped out by the likes of Daithi Casey, who scored a hat-trick of goals in the Munster final win over Waterford’s The Nire, Johnny Buckley and Fionn Fitzgerald.

The odd one out, the only club of the four not to have won an All-Ireland, are Slaughtneil, who also happen to be Ulster hurling and camogie champions. They can’t stop winning it seems, and they will surely come into this game in a massively positive frame of mind.

They have experience at this level too - the men from the foothills of the Sperrin Mountains lost out to Corofin on St Patrick’s Day two years ago.

Playing week-on-week in Derry and Ulster didn’t seem to knock them off their stride and they have a fortnight's break after the football before meeting Cuala of Dublin in their hurling semi-final. What will possibly come against them is the fact they’ll have to beat two big-time teams won win the All-Ireland.

Colm Cooper (r) in action for Dr Crokes

Vincent’s, their next opponents, weren’t particularly spectacular through Dublin or the early rounds of Leinster and it wasn't until the provincial final that they turned on the style against Offaly’s Rhode.

It looked as though the old dogs on the hard road were timing their run right and the same could be said for Corofin, who didn’t do much special before they blew Brigid’s out of the water.

Crokes would be the popular choice amongst many neutrals as winners, such is the affection that Gooch is held in and they’ve certainly got plenty of motivation given all of their recent semi-final and final defeats.

They look a better equipped team than they were in any of their more recent campaigns outside of Munster, though only time will tell are they prepared to climb all the way to the top.

Saturday's club fixtures

AIB All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship semi-finals

Pairc Esler, 2.0, Slaughtneil (Derry) v St Vincent’s (Dublin)

Gaelic Grounds, 4.0, Corofin (Galway) v Dr Crokes (Kerry)

(Extra-time to be played in both games if necessary)

You can listen to updates from all of this weekend's big games on Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1.

Live commentary on Saturday night's Allianz League games every week on Saturday Sport Extra at 7.0pm on RTÉ Radio 1.

Full highlights of the major action on League Sunday on RTÉ 2 Television every Sunday from 9.30.