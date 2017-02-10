SATURDAY 11 FEBRUARY

All-Ireland club SFC semi-finals

1400 St Vincent's (Dublin) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Páirc Esler

1600 Corofin (Galway) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds

Two intriguing semi-finals are down for decision, with Slaughtneil looking to book their spot in the decider for the first time. It has been a momentous season for the Derry club, with their hurling and camogie side also claiming county and provincial honours.

The win over Kilcoo on 20 November saw Slaughtneil win a second Ulster title. Shane McGuigan was their top scorer on the day with 0-05 as they dug in deep to withstand a late rally from the Down champions. They then defeated St Kieran's of London in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Chrissy McKaigue, who will be lining out for the hurlers in their semi-final later this month, told RTÉ Sport that he recent run of success has been helped in part by a core of players who have soldiered through more difficult times.

“People now are always talking about winning, but this team and a lot of the older hands have had a lot of bumps on the road," he said.

“Our young players don’t know what losing is like"

St Vincent's are a club very much used to winning, as evidenced by 28 Dublin titles. seven Leinster successes and three All-Ireland wins.

Dubs star Diarmuid Connolly got the only goal of the game in the provincial final against Rhode of Offaly and so edge the Marino side a step closer to what they hope will be a first final appearance since 2014.

The Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is the venue for the clash of Corofin and Dr Crokes in what is a repeat of the 1992 All-Ireland decider that saw success for the Kerry club.

Both sides had easy wins in their respective provincial deciders.

Corofin's crisp play was very much evidence as they took St Brigid's to the cleaners on 27 November. On the same afternoon, Crokes showed no mercy in dismantling The Nire for what was their 21st victory in 23 competitive outings in 2016.

There's little to choose between this pair as they chase a place at Croker on 17 March.

Allianz FL Division 1

1900 Dublin v Tyrone, Croke Park

1900 Kerry v Mayo, Austin Stack Park

A carnival atmosphere greeted Dublin when they arrived in Breffni Park for they opener with Cavan. It was a game they won with some ease. Niall Scully, one those who featured in the O'Byrne Cup, was named man of the match, while James McCarthy also stood out in kicking a couple of good scores from his half-back position.

Tyrone played some delightful counter-attacking football in their six-point win over Roscommon, but they were a bit leaky defence. They'll need to tighten up in that department as the Red Hand look for a first win over their opponents since 2013.

Mayo, who have won only three of their last ten Allianz League games, head to Tralee to take on Kerry who were the Allianz League Division One’s top scorers (2-17) when beating Donegal last Sunday.

Stephen Rochford's side, albeit missing a few key players in their loss to Monaghan, will look for improvement against a Kingdom outfit who, even at this early stage, are showing a strong desire.

Allianz FL Division 4

1900 Waterford v Wicklow, Carriganore

Allianz HL Division 1A round 1

1700 Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park

1900 Cork v Clare, Páirc Uíi Rinn

The hurling league begins with the All-Ireland champions Tipperary taking on Dublin at GAA HQ. The word out of Tipp is that they are in good nick after celebrations that weren't too wild since the first Sunday in September. They did not partaker in the Munster HL, but had a few friendly games, with some of the big names returning in the win over Antrim.

Dublin are some people's tip to go down, but management and players have a lot to prove after an underwhelming 2016 and they well up for the fight in front of their home fans.

Cork showed early intent when winning pre-season honours on 29 January. Hopeful signs then of a better season ahead for the Rebels, with manager Kieran Kingston telling RTÉ Sport: "We set out to use the Munster League for our own purpose in terms of seeing players on our panel and seeing how bad they wanted the jersey.

"I would like to think there is a better foundation now in Cork after revamping our panel of players.

"It's early days but they are doing all we've asked of them. That said, success won't happen overnight, we've got to be patient."

Ballyea's success is adding to the feel good factor in Clare, who are now under new management. The Banner are seeking back-to-back titles here, but a long run in the championship may be the priority.

Allianz HL Division 3B

1400 Warwickshire v Sligo, Páirc na hEireann

SUNDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1

1400 Monaghan v Cavan, Castleblayney

1430 Roscommon v Donegal, Dr Hyde Park

Monaghan, after taking the points on offer at McHale, will be confident of adding two more against Cavan, who showed early promise against the Dubs.

It will be the first Allianz League meeting between the counties since 2013 when Cavan won by 1-10 to 0-5 - both were in Division 3.

Roscommon and Donegal were both beaten in last weekend’s opening round games, making next Sunday’s clash very important. Many pundits are calling this clash at the Hyde a "four-pointer".

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Clare v Down, Cusack Park

1400 Fermanagh v Galway, Brewster Park

1400 Kildare v Cork, Newbridge

1500 Meath v Derry, Páirc Tailteann

Kildare and Fermanagh were the early movers in this division after comfortable wins over Meath and Down respectively.

The Lilywhites host Cork in Newbridge where they'll be hoping for a repeat of their stunning victory over the Rebels in the 2015 qualifiers.

Fermanagh welcome Galway to Enniskillen. Last year's meeting between the counties finished level.

Clare will host Down, whose dismal run has seen them lose their last nine Allianz League games since beating Laois in the final round of the league two years ago.

Meath, who enjoy home advantage for a second successive weekend, will be hoping for a much better performance than they gave against Kildare last Sunday when they play Derry.

The sides drew (2-12 each) in the 2016 league, before Derry beat the Royals by three points in an All-Ireland qualifier.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Louth v Longford, Drogheda

1400 Tipperary v Sligo, Semple Stadium

1500 Offaly v Antrim, O'Connor Park

1530 Armagh v Laois, Athletic Grounds

Much focus last weekend was on Laois and the nature of their heavy loss at home to Louth. The midlanders can expect another tough day out when they visit Armagh, who will feel they let a point slip against Sligo.

Credit though to Louth, though Longford should present a stiffer challenge for Colin Kelly's men.

It took a while for Tipperary to wear down Antrim in the opening and they again will have home advantage when Sligo travel south.

Offaly and Antrim will be looking for their first points of the campaign in Tullamore.

Allianz FL Division 4

1300 Carlow v London, Netwatch Cullen Park

1400 Limerick v Westmeath, Gaelic Grounds

1400 Leitrim v Wexford, Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

Westmeath and Limerick, both of whom were relegated last season, had difficult starts in their bid for a quick return to the Division 3. Westmeath were held to a draw at home by Carlow while Limerick lost to Wexford.

It makes next Sunday’s meeting between the sides game very important, especially for the home side as defeat would leave them well off the promotion pace after two rounds.

Leitrim, impressive winners over Wicklow last Sunday, host Wexford who beat them by a point last year.

Wicklow beat Waterford by two points last year while Carlow were two-point winners over London in 2016

Allianz HL Division 1A

1400 Kilkenny v Waterford, Nowlan Park

After their epic encounters last August, Kilkenny and Waterford renew their rivalry. Going 15 on 15 certainly helped the Déise in nearly taking out the Cats in the All-Ireland semi. You'd expect a similar approach on Sunday afternoon.

The Cats warmed up for the battles heads by winning the Walsh Cup. They will feel that they have a big point to prove after last September's collapse. How Brian Cody reboots his troops will be watched closely.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1300 Offaly v Galway, O'Connor Park

1400 Kerry v Laois, Austin Stack Park

1400 Wexford v Limerick, Innovate Wexford Park

A key clash here is the meeting of Wexford and Limerick. A loss for either would seriously dent their promotion prospects. Both managers - Davy Fitzgerald and John Kiely - are playing down the importance of joining the big guns in 2018 - but neither will want to be pointless after this encounter. Wexford, in particular, have another big day out away to Galway on Sunday week.

Allianz HL Division 2A

1300 Antrim v London, Corrigan Park

1315 Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds

1400 Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park

Allianz HL Division 2B

1230 Roscommon v Wicklow, Athleague

1300 Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann

1400 Mayo v Derry, MacHale Park

Allianz HL Division 3A

1400 Donegal v Louth, Letterkenny

1400 Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park

Allianz HL Division 3B

1400 Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

ONLINE

Live blogs on RTÉ.ie from 1830 on Saturday and 1200 on Sunday.

ON RADIO

Live updates on St Vincent's v Slaughtneil, Corofin v Dr Crokes and Dublin v Tipperary (H) in Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400. Saturday Sport Extra on Radio 1 will have live updates on all of the evening's games, including Dublin v Tipperary, Dublin v Tyrone and Kerry v Mayo from 1900.

Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio from 1400 will have reporters at the day's main games.

ON TV

Saturday

St Vincent's v Slaughtneil and Corofin v Dr Crokes live on TG4 from 1330.

Dublin v Tipperary and Dublin v Tyrone live on eor Sport 1 from 1630.

Kerry v Mayo live on eir Sport 2 from 1655.

Sunday

Kilkenny v Waterford live on TG4 from 1300.

Roscommon v Donegal deferred coverage from 1545

All live and deferred games available worldwide via GAAGO.

WEATHER

Saturday will probably be the brighter day of the two with crisp spells of sunshine. Whilst most areas should see a lot of dry weather, the east of Leinster is likely to see occasional wintry showers, with falls of sleet or snow possible over high ground. Cold all the while with temperatures struggling to reach any higher than 5 or 6 degrees each day. For more info go to met.ie.