Twenty three years have passed since Leitrim famously won their second Connacht title.

In that summer of 1994, the side managed by John O’Mahony defeated Roscommon, Galway (after a replay) and Mayo en route to capturing the Nestor Cup.

Joyous scenes enveloped Dr Hyde Park as captain Declan Darcy, alongside Tom Gannon, the victorious skipper from 1927, lifted the Nestor Cup.

For a few years before and after that triumph, Leitrim held their own in the footballing world and in 2000 reached another Connacht final.

However, in recent seasons, the county has struggled to make their mark. For nearly a decade, they have been marooned in Division 4, and have only twice tasted victory in the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Every season brings with it hope and before a ball was kicked, Leitrim signalled their intent that 2017 may see a change, however small in their fortunes.

Benny Guckian, who featured on that team in ’94, was appointed manager. Joining him on the ticket were All Star Seamus Quinn, former Mayo player Michael Moyles, Thomas Quinn and John O’Mahony.

Sunday saw Guckian's men begin their league with a comfortable win over Wicklow in Aughrim. Next weekend's clash with Wexford should see a strong home support at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Outlining his role with Leitrim nearly two decades on from when he was last involved, O’Mahony, speaking on the RTÉ GAA Podcast said: "I am doing a monitoring job. Both Benny and Seamus were on the panel that won in ’94. I’m there to give advice and I will attend training whenever I can. I said to Benny, ‘get the best players that are eligible for Leitrim playing for Leitrim'.

O’Mahony is well aware that Leitrim are operating from a small pool, but sees the value in pursuing the parentage rule to help the county and give others a chance to play inter-county football.

“We are using the parentage rule, and he needs to be done,” he said.

“Leitrim did it before in the early 90s. Players like Jason Ward and Declan Darcy, who played for Dublin subsequently, would never have done that if he didn’t put themselves in the shop window for Leitrim.

“When you’re doing it, you’re not looking for players to commit for ten years. Basically you’re asking for a season or two. Everyone wins in those circumstances.

"The more you can deepen the pool, it’s better for a county like Leitrim."

And while O’Mahony’s return is also built on the desire of not seeing counties like Leitrim "becoming detached", he does add that they need to help themselves and is pleased that steps are in place that will hopefully move things forward, however slowly.

"Leitrim have a plan in place for coaching at every level and that funds are in place to achieve that through the appointment of full-time and part-time coaches," he revealed.

"You can lift the bar, and then lift it a little more. That’s what it’s all about. There are times when you need to stand up for yourself and stop moaning.

"Look at what Tipperary achieved last year in getting as far as they did. I think they lost 11 players from the previous year’s panel, but they didn’t moan."