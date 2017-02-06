Clare captain Cian Dillon said Wexford are in safe hands with Davy Fitzgerald at the helm and thanked his former manager for giving the Banner "memories that we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives".

Fitzgerald stepped away from Clare last September, following their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final defeat to Galway, but made a swift return to the game.

He took the reins at the Model county a month later, and Dillon believes they will quickly reap the benefits of his passion and commitment.

“I wasn’t surprised when I learned he’d taken over the Wexford role," he said at the launch of the Allianz Hurling Leagues at Croke Park.

"The level of professionalism he brought to it was unbelievable."

"The passion he has, the drive... unbelievable. When he came in at Clare we were well down in terms of the top tier of hurling. We were nowhere near it.

"Within two years Davy had us All-Ireland champions. The level of professionalism he brought to it was unbelievable. He gave us memories that we’ll cherish for the rest of our lives.

"We thank him sincerely for that. I know the type of person he is, the type of manager he is and Wexford hurling will be in a healthy condition as long as he’s the manager."

Fitzgerald has already had a positive impact on his new team, steering them through an impressive pre-season that's created a real buzz.

Around 4,000 spectators turned up in New Ross to watch them lose by a point to Kilkenny in the Walsh Cup semi-final, and though he's been keen to cool expectations, Fitzgerald admits he's desperate to reward the fervent backing of the supporters.

“I’ve been realistic," he said. "It’s grand saying, ‘I’m going to come in and X,Y and Z is going to happen’.

"I’m in the job three or four months. I don’t know the players inside out. The one thing I can see is their desire to win and the supporters’ desire to win in incredible. That is a plus.

"I want Wexford to be really competitive. That’s what I would strive for; that we’re really competitive, that we’ll fight as hard as we can in every single game and that we’ll show that Wexford passion that they have down there.

“I think there’s six or seven teams there that are tight enough. It’s a lot tighter than it has been in years. The Kilkenny team of the mid-2000s to the late 2000s was an exceptional team and there was a gap at that stage but I don’t believe there is that now. I think the gap is closed."

Clare travel to Cork in their Division 1A opener next Saturday night, while Wexford host Limerick the following day in Dibvision 1B.