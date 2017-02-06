Andy McEntee admitted he faces a big job to galvanise Meath as they look for an immediate response to Sunday's false start in the Allianz Football League.

The Royal County were fancied to put Kildare to the sword in their Division 2 opener but they were swatted aside by a hungry, sharp Lilywhites display in Navan.

"They controlled large periods of the game and the quality of ball they were getting into the full-forward was too hot for us to handle," McEntee told RTÉ Sport after two Niall Kelly goals helped the visitors to a 3-17 to 0-16 victory.

"Consequently we conceded three goals and that was ultimately the difference between the teams in the end.

"Kildare were in charge for the vast majority of the game. I don't think we put enough pressure on the ball in the middle of the field. It was too easy for them to put in good quality ball into the full-forward line and that's what caused us a lot of trouble."

McEntee took the reins at Meath last August. With eyes on a promotion push, he'd hoped to hit the ground running on home soil but his side never got going on a frustrating afternoon.

Now, McEntee wants a backlash.

"We were under no illusions as to challenge that lay ahead of us," he said.

"We invested a lot of energy int o this game and when it goes against you, you have to get your head ready for next week and that's as big a job as anything else."