Cork midfielder Aidan Walsh was left to rue missed opportunities as his side drew 1-11 to 0-14 with Galway in their opening Allianz Football League clash of the season at Pearse Stadium.

Second-half substitute Colm O’Neill missed a free to win it for Cork from 40 metres with the last kick of the game and the Rebels were guilty of wasting opportunities throughout.

The visitors hit seven wides in the first half, but still managed to take a 1-03 to 0-05 lead into the break and while Walsh admits his side should have been more clinical, he was happy with a draw.

“Looking back on it, a draw was a fair result,” he told RTÉ Sport. “Galway got on top of us, we got on top of them and then it finished level pegging.

“We had a lot of chances and we didn’t convert but in fairness to Galway any chances they got, they put over and they converted well.

"At this level you really have to take every chance you get, especially coming up here against a home crowd.

"We got something out of it, could we have got more? Maybe. Could we have came away with nothing? We could have as well so to get something out of it is better than nothing.

"The more and more games we get the better we’ll be as we move forward."

Next up for Cork is a testing trip to Newbridge where they face Kildare next weekend.

The Lilywhites claimed a comprehensive 3-17 to 0-16 victory away to Meath and Walsh believes that Cork will have to be at their best to get a result in Kildare.

"We have only a seven day turn around and Kildare gave Meath a good beating today so that will be a big challenge for us next week, especially up there in Newbridge.

"We’ll look forward to that and keep our heads up. We could easily walk out today with our heads down saying “we should have done this, we should have done that”, but we did a lot of good things.

"At least we were creating chances it was just about taking that extra solo.

"We’ll take a lot from today and we’ll work hard this week and recover fast and drive on again."