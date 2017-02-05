Kilkenny manager Brian Cody said “everything steps up from now” after they claimed the Walsh Cup with a 0-20 to 0-18 success over Galway in Nowlan Park.

Richie Hogan scored 11 points while more young players were given the chance of inter-county action ahead of the start of the Allianz Hurling League.

Cody told RTE Sport that their preparations has been going well ahead of next Sunday’s opener agains Waterford.

He said: “The Walsh Cup has been going on for the last few weeks and at the end of the day, if you’re in it, you try to win it.

“We won it but it was a very, very competitive game and we had a competitive game last week as well. It was good preparation for the league which starts next Sunday. Everything steps up from now.

“Obviously we wanted to give some young players. Look, they have responded well. It’s a big step for lots of players coming up from Under-21 and that. We’re trying to build a panel of players and winning today is certainly going to help us rather than hinder us.”

The Cats have occasionally been slow to start in the league and Cody identifies the visit of Waterford as a “huge game” in Division 1A.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a hugely competitive league. We have Waterford and Clare in the first two games and they’ll be two great games for sure.

“The attitude of the players is very, very good. The training is excellent with commitment and all that. Players want to be part of the set-up, get into the panel and break into the team.

“You have to keep that team competitive and we’re happy enough with the way things are going.”