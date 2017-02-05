Kilkenny 0-20 Galway 0-18

Defeated All-Ireland finalists Kilkenny got their 2017 campaign off to a winning start as they held out to beat Galway by two points in the Walsh Cup final.

Richie Hogan hit 11 points for the Cats, who lead by three points at the break before pulling away in the second half.

Kilkenny were five in front with about fifteen minutes to go, but then saw Pat Lyng dismissed for a second yellow card.

Nine minutes of injury time were played at Nowlan Park, but Galway could not get the deficit below two points.