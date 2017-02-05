Carlow earned a rare away point against promotion favourites Westmeath thanks to a late, late goal from Shane O'Neill.

Turlough O'Brien's side endured the worst start possible as the Midlanders goaled in the first minute, but they rallied well and a Paul Broderick goal helped them to a 1-04 to 1-03 lead at the break.

The second half was nip and tuck, but a James Dolan goal in the dying moments looked to have secured the points for the Lakelanders. However, up popped O'Neill in injury time to ensure it finished 2-10 apiece.

Down at Wexford Park, the hosts secured what could be a vital win over Limerick. Both sides, along with Westmeath, were expected to battle it out for the two promotion spots so first blood was vital.

The Shannonsiders had the wind in the first half, and opened up a 0-06 to 0-02 lead, but the hosts battled back to draw level at 0-06 apiece at the break.

Wexford kicked eight points in the second half and were good value for their win, although a late goal from Dan Neville made for some uncomfortable viewing for the Yellow Bellies.

Nooooooooooooo!!! Danny Neville punches in a Limerick goal and the score is 0-12 to 1-8 with 3 minutes left. Squeaky bum time. — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 5, 2017

The two other games on the opening day of action in the bottom division proved to be more one-sided affairs.

Leitrim made the trip to scenic Aughrim for a meeting with Wicklow, and in truth encountered little resistance.

A first minute goal from Ryan O'Rourke set the visitors on their way, and they ultimately ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-17 to 0-10 as the hosts saw centre forward Stephen Kelly sent off.

In the division's 1pm start, Waterford ran out winners against London at Ardmore by double scores.

The Deise missed a penalty in the first half, but 1-05 from Paul Whyte inspired them to a 2-16 to 1-08 win.

NEXT WEEK: Waterford and Wicklow meet under lights at Fraher Field on Saturday night (7pm). On Sunday, Carlow host London at Netwatch Cullen Park at 1pm, promotion favourites Limerick and Westmeath clash at the Gaelic Grounds at 2pm and Leitrim host Wexford in Carrick-on-Shannon at the same time