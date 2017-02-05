A last minute penalty from Adrian Marren helped Sligo to steal a share of the spoils against Armagh at Markievicz Park.

A first half goal from Ethan Rafferty helped the Orchard men to a one-point lead at the break, heading in 1-05 to 0-07 ahead.

Jamie Clarke came on for Armagh after the break and he was soon involved in the move that led to corner back Mark Shields scoring his side's second goal, extending their advantage to six points.

However, the hosts launched a comeback attempt and were three points down approaching the end of regulation time.

There was a twist in the tale however, as Marren stepped up to convert a late penalty and rob the Orchard.

Robbery.. draw game!! With 15mins to go Sligo were dead and buried!! #sligo/armagh#AllianzLeagues — Eamonn O Hara (@EamonnOHara8) February 5, 2017

Penalty for Sligo, no one knows why. Goal scored. Ref blows it up for full time. Armagh 2-11 Sligo 1-14. — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) February 5, 2017

Promotion favourites Tipperary - All-Ireland semi-finalists last year - almost got a shock as they welcomed Antrim to Thurles.

The northern side found themselves ahead by 0-05 to 0-02 after 20 minutes, and while the Premier staged a mini-revival, Antrim were two up at the break.

Things changed in the second half, and three points in six minutes saw Tipp retake the lead. It was then nip and tuck for ten minutes before once again Antrim drew two points clear.

The crucial score came with 15 minutes remaining, 2016 All Star Michael Quinlivan goaling for the home side. After that they were not to be headed, Philip Austin adding a second goal as it finished Tipperary 2-12 Antrim 0-13.

The remaining game in Division 3 (Louth comfortably accounted for Laois on Saturday night) was a midlands derby, and for the first half things were tight between Longford and Offaly.

After the break it was one-way traffic, with Denis Connerton's side opening up a five point lead with 15 minutes remaining.

A goal from Larry Moran extended the gap to eight points and while Offaly rallied late on it finished Longford 1-12 Offaly 0-10.

NEXT WEEK: Tipperary will welcome Sligo to Thurles at 2pm on Sunday, while at the same time there is a Leinster derby between Louth and Longford in Drogheda. Offaly face Antrim in Tullamore at 3pm while at 3.30pm old friends Armagh and Laois renew acquaintances at the Athletic Grounds.