Galway 0-14 Cork 1-11

Colm O’Neill kicked five points after coming on nine minutes into the second-half but then missed a free to win it for Cork from 40 metres with the last kick of the game at Pearse Stadium.

A draw was the fairest result in a contest where both of these promotion hopefuls were slow to get off the mark and both had chances to win it in an exciting finish.

Cork played against the wind in the opening half having won the toss but they still led by 1-03 to 0-05 at the interval, even though they didn’t get their opening score until the 17th minute when Luke Connolly pointed.

Galway got an early boost when Barry McHugh, making his league debut, landed two frees but Cork got on top and it took a good save from Ruairi Lavell to deprive Aidan Walsh after nine minutes.

But the pressure paid off when Cork captain Paul Kerrigan finished from close range after a good passing movement after 18 minutes.

Galway struggled to make use of the wind but Danny Cummins landed a point. However, Cork pulled further ahead when Mark Collins kicked two points from play.

Galway finished the half well with corner-back Declan Kyne going forward to take a pass from Damien Comer and shoot a good score.

And then McHugh showed his accuracy from the left wing when he landed a third free to leave one between them at the interval.

Galway hit four points after the restart after taking control to lead by 0-9 to 1-03 after 43 minutes.

Niall Coakley hit back with a free for Cork and O’Neill and John O’Rourke tacked on points.

The sides then exchanged points three times before Ruairi Deane edged Cork in front five minutes from time.

O’Neill doubled the lead but Galway finished well with Cillian McDaid and Cathal Sweeney shooting points to tie the match and after O’Neill missed the chance to win it.

The Rebels finished with 14 when Brian O’Drsicoll picked up a second yellow card.

Galway: R Lavelle; D Kyne (0-01), D Walsh, L Burke; G O’Donnell (0-01), G Bradshaw, J Heaney; P Conroy (0-01), M Day; T Flynn, B McHugh (0-06, 0-06f), E Brannigan; D Cummins (0-03, 0-01f), D Comer, S Armstrong.

Subs: C McDaid (0-01) for Brannigan (43), M Daly for Armstrong (45), E Tierney for Flynn (51), C Sweeney (0-01) for Heaney (69), P Cooke for Day (71).

Cork: R Price; J Loughrey, Tom Clancy, J McLoughlin; C Dorman, K Crowley, Tomas Clancy; A Walsh, R Deane (0-01); I Maguire, M Collins (0-02), S Powter; N Coakley (0-01, 0-01f), L Connolly (0-01), P Kerrigan (1-00).

Subs: C O’Neill (0-05, 0-01f) for Coakley (44), J O’Rourke (0-01) for Powter (46), Brian O’Driscoll for Dorman (51), D O’Connor for Connolly (59), Barry O’Driscoll for Maguire (65), G Murphy for Kerrigan (72).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).

NEXT WEEK: Galway go to Brewster Park to face Fermanagh at 2pm on Sunday, Cork also have an away day against Kildare in Newbridge.