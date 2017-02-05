Tyrone 0-18 Roscommon 1-09

Tyrone made a winning return to NFL Division One, beating Roscommon by 0-18 to 1-09 at Healy Park

Niall Daly netted an early Roscommon goal, but four Peter Harte points helped Tyrone to a 0-10 to 1-02 lead at the break.

Substitute Fintan Cregg hit three points as the Rossies fought back, but late scores from Mark Bradley, Conor Meyler and Conall McCann saw the Red Hands get over the line.

In front of a large home crowd, Rossies got in for a goal inside the opening two minutes. Ultan Harney fetched a high ball and slipped it to the inrushing Daly, who beat Mickey O’Neill from eight yards.

But Tyrone were level by the fourth minute, Darren McCurry with a ’45 and Colm Cavanagh both splitting the posts.

Niall McInerney’s interception averted a dangerous situation, but Harney crated another goal chance at the other end, sending Ciaran Murtagh through to bring a fine save from O’Neill.

Tyrone suffered a blow with the loss of All-Star Mattie Donnelly, who went off after 15 minutes after suffering a bang to the head.

Harte cancelled out Conor Devaney’s excellent score to keep the home side marginally ahead going into the second quarter.

While Tyrone’s sweeping moves from deep were well constructed, their opponents were always dangerous with a more direct approach, and when Enda Smith and Murtagh combined, Sean Mullooly had a shot on goal charged down by Cathal McCarron.

The Red Hands went three in front with frees from Harte and Ronan, and after a 17 minute spell without a score, the Connacht men hit the target again, Harney sending Donie Smith in for a well taken score.

But another volley of scores, from Harte and wing backs Johnny Munroe and Tiernan McCann, sent the home side in with a 0-09 to 1-02 lead.

Smith fired over two wonderful scores inside two minutes after the restart to kick-start Roscommon’s challenge, but they continued to pay a price for indiscipline at the back, with Ronan O’Neill knocked over a couple of frees.

Niall McInerney and Sean Mullooly displayed defensive steel, and the Rossies rallied to cut the gap with scores from substitutes John McManus and Niall Kilroy

Another sub, Fintan Cregg, floated over another to cut the deficit back to three

But the movement of the Tyrone men continued to pose serious problems, and substitutes Mark Bradley and Sean Cavanagh combined for the former to hit a couple of scores.

Roscommon did have their chances, but some poor finishing cost them dearly.

Tyrone: M O’Neill, P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron, T McCann (0-01), M Donnelly, J Munroe (0-01), C Cavanagh (0-01), D McClure, C Meyler (0-01), N Sludden (0-02), P Harte (0-04, 3f), D McCurry (0-02, 1f, 1 ’45), C McShane, R O’Neill (0-03, 3f).

Subs: A McCrory for Donnelly (15), M Bradley (0-02) for O’Neill (55), S Cavanagh for Munroe (57, C McCann (0-01) for Meyler (63), L Brennan for McCurry (67), C McCullagh for Sludden (69).

Roscommon: C Lavin, D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney, R Stack, S Mullooly, C Devaney, K Higgins, T O’Rourke, N Daly, S McDermott, E Smith, D Smith, U Harney, C Murtagh.

Subs: S Killoran for Higgins (24), J McManus for Murray (35), F Cregg for Daly (h-t), N Kilroy for Smith (42), C Connolly for Murtagh (55), G Patterson for Smith (68)

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

NEXT WEEK: Tyrone head to the capital to take on Dublin under lights at Croke Park on Saturday night, on Sunday Roscommon host Donegal at the Hyde at 2.30pm.