Laois 0-09 Louth 2-16

Louth and Laois look like teams heading in the opposite direction following Saturday night’s Allianz Football League Division 3 game between the counties at O’Moore Park.

Louth came up from Division 4 last year, Laois came down from Division 2 and the Wee County dominated this game in Portlaoise. It would be no surprise to see them continue their respective journeys.

“It’s great to get the win, but it’s only one step on the road. You don’t achieve anything by winning here, but it sets us up well and we’d be very pleased with the performance,” said Louth manager Colin Kelly.

“Most of our lads have a high enough skill-set, they’re assuming the mantle of leaders and they’re growing into fine young men now. It’s a pleasure to be involved with them.”

Laois finished the game with 14 men after Colm Begley was shown a red card for a high challenge on James Stewart with just over ten minutes to play.

But the game was gone away from them at that stage already. Louth goals from Paraic Smith and Andy McDonald either side of half-time set them on their way to a great win. In the end the 13-point winning margin didn’t flatter them.

NEXT WEEK: Louth host Longford in Drogheda on Sunday afternoon, Laois travel to Armagh for a 3.30pm throw-in at the Athletics Grounds