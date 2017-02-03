Some spectators were surprised by the spite that infected last year’s Allianz Football League clash between Donegal and Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

What: Donegal v Kerry - Allianz Football League, Division 1, Round 1

Where: O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny

When: Sunday, 2.0pm

There was one red card, a retrospective ban, three black cards and cumulative fines of €15,000 for the county boards, which is as stiff as financial penalties get in the GAA.

The sides got stuck in from the off in every sense of the expression and afterwards, in an interview with The Irish Examiner, referee Eddie Kinsella summed it up as: “A hoor of a match. It was a terrible game to referee because so much was going on.” The fact that Kerry won by five points - 1-13 to 1-08 - almost seems like a postscript.

So Sunday’s rematch between these two heavyweights bears close scrutiny.

Every team wants to start off their League campaign on a positive, particularly when it’s a clash between two sides that would see themselves as All-Ireland contenders. But this has added interest given the recent history they share.

Donegal beat Kerry on their way to the 2012 All-Ireland title and the Kingdom paid them back when a tactical masterclass from Eamonn Fitzmaurice saw them beat their Ulster rivals in the All-Ireland final two years later.

Kerry's Marc Ó Sé recieves treatment on a blood injury

A number of Donegal players took exception to remarks made about them which emerged from the Kerry camp before the ’14 Sam Maguire decider and in turn the Kingdom feel that they were never given their full due for winning that game.

Those tensions came to the surface eleven months ago, with a number of flash-point incidents across a stormy game.

The personnel will be somewhat different this weekend, with Marc Ó Sé and Aidan O’Mahony retired and Fionn Fitzgerald and Darran O’Sullivan amongst others club-tied. They all started the last day so it will be a more inexperienced Kerry team in Letterkenny.

And the same goes for Donegal with Odhran Mac Niallais taking a year out and Rory Kavanagh, Eamon McGee and Christy Toye all having called it a day over the winter.

The likes of Paul Brennan, a recruit from Leitrim, Caolan Ward, Jason McGee and Michael Langan are being asked to step up by manager Rory Gallagher.

Stephen O’Brien of Kerry under pressure from Donegal's Eamonn Doherty and Michael Murphy

But there are enough of players on both sides, plus their management, who won’t be willing to take a backward step.

Neil McGee starts at full-back for Donegal and it was his altercation with Alan Fitzgerald that lit the fuse - he grabbed the Kerry forward’s finger off the ball and the Kingdom man walked for lashing out. McGee played on but was later banned for his actions.

Kerry have to be seen as genuine All-Ireland contenders this year, though Donegal will have to prove their credentials all over again given the amount of experience that has been lost to the squad.

That said, both would be happy just to survive in the top flight this year without getting sucked into a relegation fight with no semi-finals in the League anymore and only the top two going straight through to the Croke Park final.

Both managers, Fitzmaurice and Gallagher, are operating without some of their most familiar faces. They won’t accept that as an excuse for losing on Sunday however.