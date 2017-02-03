Clare manager Colm Collins is relishing the chance to compete at Division 2 level as their opening game of the league approaches on Sunday.

The Banner will travel to Derry as last year’s Division 3 winners and, despite being among the favourites for relegation from the second tier, Collins is looking forward to testing their mettle against improved opposition this year.

He told RTÉ Sport: “This is what we’ve been aiming for. This is where we wanted to play – at this level – against teams of this calibre. Everybody is really looking forward to the trip to Derry on Sunday and playing in Division 2.

“Division 2 is highly competitive. You have a lot of very good teams there. Every game is going to be a real Cup final. It’s going to be tough. That’s the way it is and we know that.

“We have been long enough wanting to play up there and now we have it in front of us.

“I think there is still a lot of improvement in this team. I think we have a really fantastic bunch of players and there is more left in them.

“But we’re not looking any further than one game at a time and all our focus is on Derry on Sunday.”

Clare will also take on Cork, Down, Galway, Fermanagh, Kildare and Meath ahead of the Munster Championship clash with Limerick in the summer.