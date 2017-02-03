The Allianz Football League gets underway this weekend and RTÉ Sport will be providing comprehensive coverage on TV, radio and online.

There are 16 games across the four divisions and we will have reporters at each ground,as well as reports from the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final and the Walsh and Kehoe Cup finals.

Saturday Sport Extra on RTE Radio 1 will have live commentary of Mayo v Monaghan (throw-in 7pm) from MacHale Park, Castlebar Saturday night, while there will be reports and reaction to all of Sunday’s League games on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

At 9.30pm on RTÉ 2 Sunday night, Michael Lyster will present Allianz League Sunday, where he will be joined by Pat Spillane and Dessie Dolan to reflect on all of the football action.

RTÉ Sport will also have comprehensive coverage online, with live match trackers on Saturday and Sunday, as well as post-match reaction.

