Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made six changes to the side that accounted for Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final ahead of their Allianz Football League Division 1 opener against Roscommon on Sunday (throw-in 2pm).

Mickey O’Neill has been selected in goal for the Healy Park encounter as Niall Morgan drops to the bench.

Ronan McNamee, Tiernan McCann and Johnny Munroe have been drafted into the Red Hands defence.

Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane have been restored to Tyrone’s full-forward line.

Sean Cavanagh has been named on the bench.

Tyrone: M O’Neill, P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron, T McCann, M Donnelly, J Munroe, C Cavanagh, P McNulty, C Meyler, N Sludden, P Harte, D McCurry, C McShane, R O’Neill

Darren O’Malley makes way for Colm Lavin between the posts for Roscommon as the Éire Óg man makes his league debut.

Tadgh O’Rourke will also make his league bow after he was named in midfield alongside Kevin Higgins.

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, T Featherston, N McInerney; R Stack, S Mullooly, C Devaney; K Higgins, T O’Rourke; N Daly, S McDermott, E Smith; D Smith, U Harney, C Murtagh.

Rory Beggan returns to the Monaghan goal in place of Conor Forde as Malachy O’Rourke’s charges take on Mayo in McHale Park on Saturday night (throw-in 7pm).

Forde, who is a clubmate of Beggan at Scotstown, made his debut against Antrim in the Dr McKenna Cup but drops to the bench.

The trip to Castlebar is made all the more arduous for Monaghan as they have a number of key personnel sidelined by injury, including Dessie Mone, Vinny Corry, Desmond Ward and Jack McCarron.

Star forward Conor McManus does feature in the line-up despite playing a limited role in the Dr McKenna Cup due to a hip problem.

Monaghan: R Beggan; F Kelly, D Wylie, R Wylie, C Walshe, N McAdam, K Duffy, D Hughes, K Hughes, K O’Connell, S Carey, G Doogan, C McCarthy, T Kerr, C McManus