The GAA reported a revenue rise of €4 million last year – mostly accounted for by big game replays - despite a drop in attendances across the board.

Croke Park reported revenue of €60 million for 2016 with the boost mainly down to replays in the Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland football final, All-Ireland semi-final between Kilkenny and Waterford and the Hurling League decider.

However crowds at matches around the country dropped for the second year in succession, which will cause the Association concern.

All-Ireland series attendances were down five per cent, or 40,000 on 2015. Football attendances were down seven per cent year-on-year but the All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Mayo led to an increase in gate receipts of 15 per cent.

Hurling attendances dropped by just one per cent, with a two per cent increase in gate receipts thanks to the €1 million which the Kilkenny-Waterford replay brought in.

This is the fourth year out of five that the GAA’s coffer were boosted by an All-Ireland final replay, with the hurling going to a rematch in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

There was revenue growth for both Leagues as well, hurling boosted by the Clare-Waterford final replay in Thurles and the large crowd that attended the football decider at Croke between Dublin and Kerry, many of whom were attracted by the post-game Laochra 1916 centenary performance.

The total value of football gate receipts was up €2 million to €14.8 million,hurling rose by €200,000 to €8.3 million and League revenues jumped €800,000, or 23 per cent.

A total of €24 million was distributed to clubs and counties, while player welfare spending was down slightly to €4 million.