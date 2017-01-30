Paul Clarke believes “eight or nine” players from his O’Byrne Cup-winning squad have put themselves in the frame for the Dublin squad, while Sunday’s charges “could hold their own in Leinster.”

The Dublin stand-in manager yesterday said it was “disrespectful” to label his side as “second and third string”, but there were none of the All-Ireland winning squad in action as the Dubs claimed the O’Byrne Cup.

And when Jim Gavin returns to take charge for the league campaign, he will have some decisions to make due to wins for the inexperienced side against DCU, Wexford and Kildare before the 2-16 to 1-10 final victory over Louth.

Conor McHugh, Ross Hazley, Paul Hudson, Niall Scully and Colm Basquel are just a few who have impressed and Clarke will be giving Gavin a report on every player he used.

Clarke told RTÉ Sport: “The hope was to get in as many matches as possible so we could get a few players for Jim (Gavin) and give him a headache.

“I’ll do a little report on all the players today and tomorrow and then I’ll meet up with Jim and pass that information on to him and who we think would be of benefit to him going in to the national league.

“I think on the plus side it could have been four or five players at the start, but now it looks like he could have eight or nine players put forward for the National League campaign.”

Clarke, a 1995 All-Ireland winner himself with the Dubs, also said be believed that his O’Byrne Cup winners could handle the Leinster Championship

“They’ve done really well beating three really good Leinster county teams, but what probably shows more is the fact that such a group can come together in a short space of time and show great unity,” he said.

“I think that group that togged out yesterday could hold their own in Leinster, yeah.”