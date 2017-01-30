Dublin stand-in manager Paul Clarke believes that it is “disrespectful” to call his side the “second and third string” after their O’Byrne Cup success.

With the 2016 Sam Maguire-winning panel not needed for the pre-season competition, boss Jim Gavin asked Clarke to take charge.

The 1995 All-Ireland winner led Dublin to a nine-point victory in the final against Louth yesterday, while they also recorded wins against DCU, Wexford and Kildare along the way.

Despite having no senior All-Ireland winners in his squad, Clarke is not happy that his charges were referred to, in some quarters, as a third team.

“Some people have being saying ‘the second and third string’. I think maybe it’s disrespectful to that group,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“When the household names aren’t available, these are the guys that will step in and I think that’s bright for Dublin football.

“We were emphasising to our lads from the day one that this is the Dublin senior football team.

“They are the ones that are available, they are the ones that are for selection, they are the names that go on the team-sheet, and that was it.”

Defending Allianz League champions Dublin open their campaign against Cavan on Sunday.