Kilkenny fought hard to claim a place in the Walsh Cup final with a one-point win over Wexford in New Ross.

Alan Murphy and James Maher were among the scorers for the Cats as they took a 0-07 to 0-04 lead into the break in difficult conditions.

However, Lee Chin led a Wexford revival and they drew level in the 48th minute, much to the delight of the majority of the estimated 4,000-strong crowd.

In a physical encounter, Murphy continued to punish Davy Fitzgerald's side's indiscipline and they again opened up a three-point gap with just 12 minutes to play.

But three more from joint-captain Chin had the game level at 0-14 apiece and poised for extra time.

However, Murphy had the final say when he pointed a free in stoppage time. Chin had a chance to equalise after a brilliant save from Richie Reid but his 65 sailed wide.

Brian Cody’s men will meet Galway in the final next week.

