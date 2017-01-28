Derry 1-07 Tyrone 2-13

Tyrone won a sixth successive Dr McKenna Cup title with a 2-13 to 1-07 victory over Derry in the final at Pairc Esler.

Colm Cavanagh smashed home a 17th-minute goal to help the holders build up a 1-07 to 0-02 lead by the halfway stage.

Peter Harte netted a 48th-minute penalty, and scores from Mattie Donnelly, Ronan O’Neill and Mark Bradley made it an impossible task for Derry, for whom Mark Lynch top-scored with three converted frees.

In front of a crowd of 4,618, Emmet McGuckin and Ronan O’Neill traded early points as two experimental sides struggled to settle in a scrappy opening spell.

But with Lynch searching for openings, it was the Oak Leafers who looked the more threatening.

Unafraid to commit men forward, they crafted a series of chances, but a string of wides frustrated their efforts, and Tyrone went level through Declan McClure, after Lynch had converted a free.

The Red Hands stifled their opponents with a familiar massed defensive formation, and Donnelly’s solid block on Neil Forester launched the move which saw Padraig McNulty send midfield partner Cavanagh in for a rare goal, blasted past Thomas Mallon in the 17th minute.

Derry almost responded in kind, but Niall Loughlin smashed his shot against the crossbar, and Tyrone rallied again for All Star pair Harte and Donnelly to shoot them into a 1-04 to 0-02 lead by the 22nd minute.

Bradley could have had a second Red Hand goal, but settled for a point as the margin continued to grow.

Derry skipper Enda Lynn and Lynch dug deep to inspire their flagging team-mates, but it was a virtual shut-out against a composed and supremely well organised opponent.

Goalkeeper Mallon came to Derry’s rescue with a quality save from O’Neill, but a couple of tidy Bradley points sent the Red Hands in with an eight-point lead.

Lynch steered over a couple of frees as the Oak Leafers began the second half with a flourish, with Ryan Bell launching a fine score from play as well.

Lynn tracked back to help his side deal with the Red Hand raids, but Derry could do nothing to prevent Donnelly from launching another long range special, nor could they deal with the movement which saw Cahir McCullagh apply a silky finishing touch for a 1-11 to 0-05 advantage with 45 minutes played.

It didn’t get any better for Derry, who conceded a penalty when Ronan O’Neill was hauled down, with Harte tucking away the kick to put the outcome well beyond doubt.

The Oak Leafers did grab a consolation goal through Loughlin, but this was a difficult night, with the start of the league just a week away.

Tyrone: N Morgan, A McCrory, J McMahon, C McCarron, P Hampsey, M Donnelly (0-02), P Harte (1-02 (1-0 pen, 0-2f), C Cavanagh (1-00), P McNulty, D McClure (0-01), N Sludden (0-01), C Meyler (0-01), M Bradley (0-02), C McCullagh (0-01), R O’Neill (0-02).

Subs: D McCurry for Bradey (h-t), S Cavanagh for C Cavanagh (h-t), C McCann (0-01) for McCullagh (44), R McHugh for Harte (59), C McShane for Sludden (59)

Derry: T Mallon, N Keenan, C Nevin, R Murphy, N Forester, O Duffin, M McEvoy, C McAtamney, M Lynch (0-04 (4f), E Lynn, J Kielt (0-01, f), P Hagan, R Bell (0-01), E McGuckin (0-01), N Loughlin (1-00).

Subs: M Warnock for Hagan (h-t), P Coney for McEvoy (44), M Craig for Duffin (51), G O’Neill for McAtamney (51), B Grant for Kielt (58), C McGrogan for Murphy (61)

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).