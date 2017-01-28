Galway 4-37 IT Carlow 0-15

Galway are through to the Walsh Cup final after a comprehensive 4-37 to 0-15 win over IT Carlow at Pearse Stadium.

Two goals in the opening four minutes, from Sean McInerney and Conor Whelan, set the Tribesmen on their way.

Jason Flynn added another three-pointer as the hosts, with nine different scorers in the first half, led 3-21 to 0-05 at the break.

McInerney got his second goal in the second half as Micheal Donoghue’s charges swept into next weekend’s decider.

Wexford host Kilkenny in New Ross in the other semi-final tomorrow (2pm).

Elsewhere, Pauric O’Mahony scored 14 points as Waterford outclassed Kerry 4-21 to 0-15 in the Munster Senior Hurling League round 5.

Limerick and Cork play in the final tomorrow at the Gaelic Grounds (2pm).