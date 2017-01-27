Cora Staunton will be committing to Mayo senior ladies for a 23rd season, ending speculation that she would call time on her inter-county career.

Staunton, who made her inter-county debut in 1995 at the age of 13, will return to training with the Mayo squad this evening ahead of the National League opener against Galway on Sunday.

Yvonne Byrne amd Martha Carter have also confirmed that they'll available for selection this year as Mayo strive to win a first All-Ireland title since 2003.

On the trio outlining their intention to continue for this year, Mayo manager Frank Browne said: "They’ve been added into the Mayo 2017 WhatsApp group and all three will be training tonight.

"We tried to give them as much time as possible so that they could make the right decision for themselves. All three have indicated that they will be rejoining the panel and trying to help us win the All-Ireland in 2017.

"That’s their focus and goal now. It’s brilliant for the panel."