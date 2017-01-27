SATURDAY 28 JANUARY

McKenna Cup final

1900 Derry v Tyrone, Páirc Esler

Tyrone are bidding for a sixth McKenna Cup title on the trot in what is a repeat of last year's decider where the Red Hand prevailed after extra time.

Mickey Harte making a raft of changes from the semi-final win over Fermanagh. Niall Morgan comes back in between the posts, while Justin McMahon, Padraig Hampsey, Jonathan Monroe and Matthew Donnelly all return in defence. Up front, Conor Meyler, Mark Bradley, Cahir McCullagh and Ronan O'Neill will start. Seán Cavanagh is named on the bench.

Derry will give a senior debut to Michael McEvoy as boss Damien Barton continues to shuffle his pack. McEvoy will be the 31st player used by Barton in the McKenna Cup.

Silverware will be at stake on Sunday - but for both counties the real test comes at the end of May when they meet in the Ulster quarter-final.

Walsh Cup semi-final

1400 Galway v IT Carlow, Pearse Stadium

After coming out of their group ahead of Offaly, DJ Carey's IT Carlow now head to Salthill. It's all part of a busy schedule for the students, with a crucial game looming in the Fitzgibbon Cup against holders Mary I.

Dan Nevin fired over 0-13 as an experimental Galway side accounted for Laois last weekend. The Tribesemen won their Walsh Cup in 2015 and will fancy themselves to get to another decider.

Munster SHL round 5

1230 Waterford v Kerry, Fraher Field

SUNDAY 29 JANUARY



Connacht SFL final

1400 Roscommon v Galway, Kiltoom

Wins over Sligo and Leitrim were enough to see the defending champions Galway reach another decider. Roscommon topped their group on scoring difference, but some cause for concern was the manner in which they shipped three goals late on to allow Mayo sneak a one-point win late on last weekend.

That said, Rossies manager Kevin McStay is taking the positives from this campaign, insisting that his side are heading in the right direction ahead of a tough Division 1 opener away to Tyrone.

Galway are among the favourites to get promotion tier two and with the emergence of Barry McHugh, Michael Day and Killian McDaid as attacking threats, the early season vibes are good.

O'Byrne Cup final

1400 Louth v Dublin, Drogheda

It's a first O'Byrne Cup decider for Louth since 2011, while Dublin are looking to regain the trophy they last captured in 2015.

After the semi-final win over Meath, Louth boss was full of praise for his charges and believes they are in good shape ahead of a spring campaign in Division 3.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, he said: "We have played four games in 2017 and we have won all four of them, so winning is becoming a habit with the group. Ultimately, they’re resilient, they’re driven, they’re trying to become as good as they can be. It’s a pleasure working with them.

"Every fellow we have in the panel is striving [to get better] and it is just a great group to work with.”

Dublin have been working with a developmental squad throughout and temporary boss Paul Clarke feels that seven or eight or more of them may push for places in Jim Gavin's squad for the league.

Looking ahead to Sunday's final. Clarke told RTÉ Sport: "Another real competitive game will bring the group on, the team on and players on another bit. For a Louth team to beat Meath [in the semi-final], that’s a great result for them, they’ll be really delighted with that.

"We’ll be underdogs going into it but it’s a challenge that all those guys are looking forward to."

Munster SHL final

1400 Limerick v Cork, Gaelic Grounds

In a repeat of their clash from two weeks ago, Limerick and Cork will battle it out in the Munster SHL decider. On 15 January, Cork had 21 points to spare over their opposition - Patrick Horgan and Shane Kingston bagged two goals each as the Rebels ran riot.

In other games, Kieran Kingston's side finished strongly to defeat both Waterford and Clare - ideal preparation then for the Leesiders before the competitive waters of the league's top flight.

After their trimming a fortnight ago. Limerick recovered to beat Clare in a tight encounter and then had too much in hand for Kerry.

Walsh Cup semi-final

1400 Wexford v Kilkenny, New Ross

This game will be a good test for Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford against the form team in this season's Walsh Cup. It's interesting that Fitzgerald has only used 18 players in the three January games to date. Not many from the recent Leinster U-21 winning sides are getting a look in so far.

The Cats have been keeping the scoreboard operator busy in accounting for DCU, Antrim and Westmeath. Things should be a little bit tougher for them in New Ross.

Kehoe Cup Round 3

1400 Longford v Louth, Glennon Bros Pearse Park

1400 Wicklow v Trinity College, Greystones

All-Ireland club IFC semi-finals |

1415 St Colmcilles (Meath) v Pomeroy (Tyrone), Athletic Grounds

1415 Westport (Mayo) v Kenmare (Kerry), Cusack Park, Ennis

All-Ireland club IHC semi-finals

1300 Carrickshock (Kilkenny) v Robert Emmetts (Britain), O'Moore Park

1415 Ahascragh-Fohenagh (Galway) v Lismore (Waterford), O'Connor Park

All-Ireland club JFC semi-finals

1230 Dunedin Connollys (Britain) v Rock (Tyrone), Athletic Grounds

1230 Louisburgh (Mayo) v Glenbeigh-Glencar (Kerry), Cusack Park, Ennis

All-Ireland club JHC semi-finals

1230 Calry-St Joseph's (Sligo) v Mayfield (Cork), O'Connor Park

1400 Mooncoin (Kilkenny) v Lamh Dhearg (Antrim), Trim, 2pm

