Mayo manager Frank Browne has yet to discover if legendary ladies footballer Cora Staunton will extend her illustrious career for another season, with the Lidl Ladies National Football League set to get under way this weekend.

Staunton, who made her debut for the Mayo senior side in 1995 as a 13-year-old, is widely regarded as the great woman ever to play the game.

I really don’t know and it’s not that I’m bluffing,” Browne said at today’s launch at Croke Park.

“I’ve given her time and the space, and on a personal level what I’ve said to her - and I’ve known Cora a long time - is that no matter what her decision is, I’m going to support her 100%.

“That being said, we’d absolutely love to see her.

“We’re pushing hard to have her back with us and I’ve no doubt she’ll make her decision over the next 48 hours or so.”

Cork go into another campaign as the team to beat, with the Rebelettes favourites to make it five titles in a row.

Cork Ladies begin bid for another league title pic.twitter.com/QxfwPUlIE3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 25, 2017

Lidl National Football League Round 1 fixtures

Sunday 25 January

Lidl National Football League Division 1

Donegal v Armagh, Convoy, 2.00pm

Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2.00pm

Dublin v Monaghan, Naomh Mearnóg, 2.00pm

Mayo v Galway, Swinford Amenity Park, 2.00pm

Lidl National Football League Division 2

Laois v Kildare, Annanough GAA, 2.00pm

Westmeath v Cavan, TBC, 2.00pm

Clare v Waterford, TBC, 2.00pm

Tyrone v Sligo, Healy Park Omagh, 2.00pm

Lidl National Football League Division 3

Wexford v Tipperary, St. Patrick’s Park, 2.00pm

Offaly v Roscommon, Cappincur, 2.00pm

Down v Meath, Ballykinlar, 2.00pm

Leitrim v Limerick, Ballinamore, 2.30pm

Lidl National Football League Division 4

Antrim v Longford, Queen’s University (The Dub), 2.00pm

Carlow v Louth, TBC, 2.00pm

Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, 2.00pm

Kilkenny v Wicklow, Dunmore, 2.00pm