Mayo manager Frank Browne has yet to discover if legendary ladies footballer Cora Staunton will extend her illustrious career for another season, with the Lidl Ladies National Football League set to get under way this weekend.
Staunton, who made her debut for the Mayo senior side in 1995 as a 13-year-old, is widely regarded as the great woman ever to play the game.
I really don’t know and it’s not that I’m bluffing,” Browne said at today’s launch at Croke Park.
“I’ve given her time and the space, and on a personal level what I’ve said to her - and I’ve known Cora a long time - is that no matter what her decision is, I’m going to support her 100%.
“That being said, we’d absolutely love to see her.
“We’re pushing hard to have her back with us and I’ve no doubt she’ll make her decision over the next 48 hours or so.”
Cork go into another campaign as the team to beat, with the Rebelettes favourites to make it five titles in a row.
Cork Ladies begin bid for another league title pic.twitter.com/QxfwPUlIE3— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 25, 2017
Lidl National Football League Round 1 fixtures
Sunday 25 January
Lidl National Football League Division 1
Donegal v Armagh, Convoy, 2.00pm
Cork v Kerry, Mallow, 2.00pm
Dublin v Monaghan, Naomh Mearnóg, 2.00pm
Mayo v Galway, Swinford Amenity Park, 2.00pm
Lidl National Football League Division 2
Laois v Kildare, Annanough GAA, 2.00pm
Westmeath v Cavan, TBC, 2.00pm
Clare v Waterford, TBC, 2.00pm
Tyrone v Sligo, Healy Park Omagh, 2.00pm
Lidl National Football League Division 3
Wexford v Tipperary, St. Patrick’s Park, 2.00pm
Offaly v Roscommon, Cappincur, 2.00pm
Down v Meath, Ballykinlar, 2.00pm
Leitrim v Limerick, Ballinamore, 2.30pm
Lidl National Football League Division 4
Antrim v Longford, Queen’s University (The Dub), 2.00pm
Carlow v Louth, TBC, 2.00pm
Fermanagh v Derry, Brewster Park, 2.00pm
Kilkenny v Wicklow, Dunmore, 2.00pm