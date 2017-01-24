GAA Director General Páraic Duffy released his annual report at Croke Park today, and said that he is "reasonably hopeful" that the proposals to change the current championship structures will be supported by delegates at the upcoming GAA Congress at the end of February.

In his lengthy report published today, Duffy acknowledges that the GAA has an issue with fixtures.

The proposals that will go before the floor at Congress will be in three separate motions: a change to the structure of the football championship; extra time to be played in case of replays and the bringing forward the All-Ireland finals to ensure they are played by the end of August.

In response to a statement on Monday night from the Club Players Association, criticising Duffy's ideas for reform, Duffy called on the body to make the next move in issuing their own proposals.

Speaking further on the requirement to change to structure of the football championship, with the proposal for eight matches to the current quarter-final stage, Duffy added: "If we leave the football championship unchanged, we are effectively burying our heads in the sand: the problem of falling appeal will remain, with no obvious alternative that is likely to achieve a consensus, while the unfairness to club players will again have been ignored.

"The task of Congress is to decide what is best for the GAA, but it must do so in the clear understanding that the Association needs an exciting football championship.

Duffy also sought to allay fears that any new football structure would have a negative impact on hurling.

"Concern has been expressed that acceptance of the proposed reform of the football championship could have a negative impact on the game of hurling.

"Two specific concerns have been expressed - that the addition of eight competitive matches contested by the country’s best football teams will overshadow the hurling championship - and that bringing forward the major hurling championship games will diminish the relative importance of hurling.

"It is very important to emphasise the point that the aim of the Alternative Fixtures Schedule (prepared as an Appendix to the football championship proposal) was simply to demonstrate, for purposes of illustration, one way in which the All-Ireland senior championships can be completed by the end of August so as to achieve a more condensed inter-county programme.

"The motion on the timing of the All-Ireland finals that will go before Congress will ask that both All-Ireland senior finals be played on or before the last Sunday in August, on dates determined by Central Council. It does not specify a particular Sunday, nor the order in which the finals would be played.

"There is absolutely no reason, therefore, why Central Council could not decide to play the hurling final after the football final if it was concerned that there would be too few major hurling games in July or August.

"I would be very concerned if I believed that the football proposal might damage the jewels in the crown that are the provincial and All-Ireland hurling championships. But I honestly do not believe that the concern is justified. It is hard to think of a reason why bringing forward the hurling – and football – championships should diminish interest in the hurling championship."