The Club Players Association (CPA) have announced that they do not support GAA director-general Páraic Duffy's proposals for Championship restructure.

Among the suggestions to go before Congress next month, aimed at producing a condensed championship season, is a group stage to decide the All-Ireland football semi-finalists, the hurling final being pushed forward into August, and extra-time being played in the early stages of the provincial championships.

However, the newly formed organisation wants Duffy to “put his ideas on hold pending further consideration”.

At the launch of the CPA in early January, the emphasis was on solving the club fixture calendar and the idea that the All-Ireland finals could be wrapped up by the August Bank Holiday weekend was mooted.

Despite a number of meetings between the CPA and Duffy, there now appears to be a major stumbling block in their relationship, with the club players’ body highlighting three main issues with the GAA’s proposal, including one that is “non-negotiable”.

“The CPA is announcing that it cannot support the fixtures proposals brought forward by Páraic Duffy,” the CPA said in a statement.

“We are therefore calling on Páraic to put his ideas on hold pending further consideration. We respect Páraic’s position over the last nine years as Director General and his immense experience as a professional GAA official.

“However, we cannot support the proposals on three main grounds.

"They do not fully take on board the need for an agreed fixtures programme for club players, or take account of legitimate concerns raised, including club player welfare and well-being, holidays and close season.

"They are detrimental towards hurling, and in their presented form are creating an unwelcome imbalance in the Association, especially at a time when hurling nationally needs renewed focus. Both games must be given parity of esteem. This is non negotiable.

"The proposals pre-date the establishment of the Club Players Association.

"The view expressed to us by club players who are the majority playing population, is that club fixtures need to be fully considered in any proposals going forward."

Congress will meet in February and CPA chairman Micheal Briody has also called on the Association’s county boards to formally recognise the new body, and for the establishment of a “fixtures think-tank.”

The full statement reads:

CPA chairman Micheal Briody said today: "We are calling on Páraic Duffy to park his proposals pending proper consultation. We have had a very positive response since our official launch. Over 15,000 club players have registered so far. Their expectation is that the GAA will step up to the plate and address the fixtures issue for all players. If the current proposals are passed, there will be no realistic possibility to change until the 2019 season at the earliest. By then it could be too late. This needs sorted now.”

He continued: "We have had several informal discussions with the director-general Páraic Duffy at which we have exchanged views. We appreciate greatly Páraic taking time to meet us and recognise the legitimacy of the CPA. We have written to him to formally notify him, on behalf of club players, of three matters that need immediate attention:

1 CPA Recognition

We are calling upon and appealing to County Boards to vote to officially recognise the CPA at the forthcoming Congress. We are at the stage as an Association where we need to consider what's right for all our members, not who's right. Given the nature of Congress we believe it is important that the motion proposed by Wexford and Tipperary County Boards is heard at Congress and given due consideration without the possibility of procedural interference or impairment. We are writing to County Boards this week inviting their mandated support to achieve the necessary support. The CPA is committed to working with and supporting County Boards. Agreement on fixtures will make their work easier.

2 Fixtures Proposal

The CPA is today announcing that it cannot support the fixtures proposals brought forward by Páraic Duffy. We are therefore calling on Páraic to put his ideas on hold pending further consideration. We respect Páraic’s position over the last 9 years as Director General and his immense experience as a professional GAA official. However we cannot support the proposals on three main grounds:

· They do not fully take on board the need for an agreed fixtures programme for club players, or take account of legitimate concerns raised including club player welfare and well being, holidays and closed season.

· They are detrimental towards hurling, and in their presented form are creating an unwelcome imbalance in the Association, especially at a time when hurling nationally needs renewed focus. Both games must be given parity of esteem. This is non negotiable.

· The proposals pre date the establishment of the Club Players’ Association. The view expressed to us by club players who are the majority playing population, is that club fixtures need to be fully considered in any proposals going forward.

3 Fixtures Think Tank

To this end we call for the immediate establishment of a Fixtures Think Tank to meet, take on board and consult fixtures experts in the GAA, and if necessary take evidence from other sports. Their remit will be to report back within a fixed timeframe with a programme and principles that create uniformity and help county boards who are unfairly often in the firing line. Their findings will outline the way forward to make our Association fit for purpose and serve the GAA for the next stage of its evolution and the challenges we all face.

We must remember the articles of our Association when first established by Cusack, Davin and the founding fathers:

"Davin spoke first about the plan to start a new organisation for sport. He described how many Irish games were losing popularity and dying out in some cases in the countryside and appealed for a revival.

‘The Gaelic Athletic Association for the Preservation and Cultivation of National Pastimes’ was chosen as the official name but it soon became known familiarly by the shortened title of the GAA.

It is time again to preserve and cultivate our games for all our members.