Kerry’s Donnchadh Walsh has paid tribute to the impact Aidan O’Mahony made on and off-the-field after the Rathmore man announced his retirement from inter-county football today.

O’Mahony has called time on a 13-year career with the Kingdom that yielded five All-Ireland titles.

Walsh said Kerry would miss the role O'Mahony had in the team, and also praised his influence on team-mates in the latter part of his career.

Speaking at the launch of the Allianz League in an interview on the GAA’s Facebook page, Walsh said: “He will be missed on the field but in the dressing-room as well. He brought that leadership quality, he was a big character and really enjoyed bringing on the younger fellas into the panel over his time.

“There was big leaders when he was there as well. Seamus Moynihan was the guy I know Aidan looked up when he was coming in and Seamus, coming from a neighbouring club in Kerry, helped Aidan settle into the team.

“So Aidan would be the same with all the backs in the Kerry panel at the moment.”

“I was surprised [to learn of the retirement] because throughout his career he has kept in incredible physical shape.

“He has had his fair few bad injuries as well. He caused the physios down in Kerry nightmares because he would never stay off the field, he wanted to train every time through any kind of an injury. It showed his competitiveness and determination.

“He loved the physical side of things of the GAA, the physical contact in Gaelic football, and every day he would be out on the field he brought that physicality into his game. He is going to missed.”