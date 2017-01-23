Aidan O'Mahony, a five-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry, has announced his inter-county retirement.

The Rathmore clubman joined the Kingdom senior panel in 2003 and, along with his All-Ireland medals, he also won three Allianz League titles and was twice named an All Star.

O'Mahony's final appearance in the Kerry jersey was last year's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Dublin.

In a statement on the Kerry GAA website, the 35-year-old confirmed his decision.

"Today I would like to announce my retirement. I feel the time is now appropriate for me to step away from the Kerry team.

"It’s been an absolute honour for me to wear the green and gold jersey for Kerry for the past 14 years at senior level and I leave having great respect for all the talented players I have shared my footballing career with. I am extremely grateful for all the support my teammates gave me down through the years and I have made friendships for life.

Best wishes to Aidan O'Mahony who retires after sterling service to #KerryGAA - 5 All-Ireland's! Now a great friend pic.twitter.com/dolgMcJrGx — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) January 23, 2017

"I have been incredibly fortunate to represent my club (Rathmore), county, province and country over the years. It was an honour to share the dressing room with such brilliant players throughout the last 14 years with Kerry.

"I have utmost respect for every player whom I have played against as we all put on our county colours with a common goal in mind.

"I would like to thank the managers whom I have trained under with Kerry from minor and under 21 to senior level. I will be forever appreciative for the belief you have all shown in me.

"Thanks to the Kerry supporters who travel far and wide every year for both league and championship."

In paying tribute to O'Mahony, Kerry boss Éamonn Fitzmaurice made reference to his leadership qualities.

"His leadership was of particular importance in the last few years as a lot of younger players have been integrated into the panel," he said on the Kerry website.

"He passed on the baton and helped these players to understand what it means to be a Kerry footballer.

"Honesty underpinned everything he did and his selflessness manifested itself in the way he was happy to advise and encourage everyone, even the players he was in direct competition with for a position; a rarity. He personified leaving the jersey in a better place.

"Aidan was a warrior for Kerry right up until the last minute of his last game for Kerry last August."